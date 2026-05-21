Responsibility.org & Cambridge Health Alliance Launch Cloud-Based DUI Screening Tool

The Computerized Assessment and Referral System (CARS) has been used since 2017 by DUI professionals to identify mental health challenges & prevent reoffending.

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Responsibility.org and the Division on Addiction at Cambridge Health Alliance, a Harvard Medical School teaching hospital, have launched CARS Connect, a cloud-based version of the widely used CARS screening tool. Previously only available via download, this free tool is now further equipped to help identify substance use and mental health challenges among individuals in the impaired driving population and beyond, and to connect them to appropriate treatment resources. The increased accessibility will help DUI offenders get services they may need to diagnose and treat co-occurring mental and substance use diagnoses, and the complex DUI system will be better able to keep DUI offenders from reoffending. The use of screening and assessment tools such as CARS Connect will save hundreds of lives per year.Research shows that nearly half of repeat impaired driving offenders have struggled with their mental health, underscoring the urgent need for accessible screening solutions. Originally envisioned for use by criminal justice practitioners, CARS was created to identify alcohol impaired drivers who also suffer from undiagnosed mental health challenges or substance abuse disorders. Over time, the tool has been adapted for a broader audience to assist anyone in crisis.“When drunk drivers get the mental health and rehabilitation services they need, they will be less likely to reoffend, which makes all of us safer when we take to the roads,” said Leslie Kimball, Executive Director of Responsibility.org. “No one should have to share the road with a drunk driver. The cloud-based nature of CARS Connect removes barriers to access for these individuals who are struggling so they can get the help they need and never reoffend again.”“One of the challenges of CARS has always been accessibility,” stated Sarah Nelson, Director of Research at the Division on Addiction. “By upgrading the program to a cloud-based system, we are able to reduce technological barriers to its implementation, making CARS Connect easier for professionals to access and use. This will allow CARS to reach, accommodate, and facilitate treatment for more people, thus saving more lives.”Responsibility.org strongly recommends that all states require screening and assessment of alcohol impaired drivers for both mental health and substance use disorders. Identifying underlying issues that contribute to impaired driving and providing appropriate services is essential to breaking the cycle of recidivism.For more information and to access CARS Connect, visit www.carsconnect.org About Responsibility.orgResponsibility.org is a national not-for-profit that aims to eliminate drunk driving and work with others to end all impaired driving, eliminate underage drinking, and empower adults to make a lifetime of responsible alcohol choices. Since 1991, Responsibility.org has worked with like-minded organizations who choose to dedicate their time and efforts to increasing education and awareness in the public interest. Responsibility.org’s Board of Directors includes: Bacardi USA, Inc.; Brown-Forman; Campari Group; Constellation Brands; DIAGEO; Edrington; Hotaling & Co.; Mast-Jägermeister US, Inc.; Moët Hennessy USA; Ole Smoky, LLC; Pernod Ricard USA; Suntory Global Spirits; and William Grant & Sons. The organization’s efforts are also supported by a diverse group of like-minded organizations that serve as Responsibility Champions, Responsibility Associates, and Craft Supporters. Since its inception, Responsibility.org has transformed countless lives through programs that bring individuals, families, and communities together with the belief that everyone has a seat at the table of responsibility. To learn more, please visit www.Responsibility.org About Cambridge Health Alliance (CHA)The Cambridge Health Alliance (CHA) is a vibrant, innovative not-for-profit health system dedicated to providing equity and excellence for everyone, every time. CHA, formed in 1996, is a unique model that integrates public health, clinical care, education, training, and academic research. With over 150,000 patients in Boston’s metro-north region, CHA’s three hospitals and 15 primary care sites provide a wide variety of clinical services to their surrounding multicultural communities. CHA's work extends far beyond patient care. It has a robust Department of Community Health and operates the nationally accredited Cambridge Public Health Department. It collaborates closely with local governments and non-profits to improve health and reduce barriers to care. As a teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Harvard School of Dental Medicine and Tufts University School of Medicine, CHA trains the health care providers of tomorrow.

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