Westminster Barracks / Unlawful mischief, hate crimes





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 26B1004319

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Carnehammar

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: About 1:55 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: DG Bodyworks, Cavendish, Vermont

VIOLATION: Unlawful mischief, hate crimes

ACCUSED: Under investigation

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating an incident in which graffiti was spray-painted on a business in the Windsor County town of Cavendish early Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

The incident at DG Bodyworks was reported to the state police at about 4:50 a.m. Wednesday. Responding troopers reviewed security footage and determined that at about 1:55 a.m. an individual used purple spray paint to graffiti messages on the two front store windows. One message stated “Free Palestine,” while the other used a profanity in referring to Israel. Pictures of the suspect and the graffiti are attached to this release.

The Vermont State Police will inform the Attorney General’s Office of this case as a possible hate crime under the Bias Incident Reporting System.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600, or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

















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