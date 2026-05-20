Former Auburn Head Coach Jeff Graba Joins Midwest Gymnastics

Twin brothers Jeff (right) and Jess Graba reunite at Midwest Gymnastics, where they will coach the club's optional and elite athletes together.

After 16 seasons as Auburn's head coach, Jeff Graba joins twin brother Jess at Midwest Gymnastics to develop the club's optional and elite athletes.

What families will notice first is how much he cares about each kid he coaches. That's the part you can't put on a résumé.” — Jess Graba, Owner, Midwest Gymnastics

LITTLE CANADA, MN, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Midwest Gymnastics is proud to announce that Jeff Graba , former head coach of the Auburn University gymnastics program, will be joining the Midwest Gymnastics coaching staff effective May 18, 2026.A Forest Lake, Minnesota native, Graba returns to his home state to work alongside his twin brother, Jess Graba, owner and elite head coach of Midwest Gymnastics. Together, the brothers will focus on developing the club's optional and elite athletes.Graba spent the past 16 seasons as the head coach at Auburn University, where he built one of the most respected programs in NCAA gymnastics. During his tenure, he coached Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee, two NCAA individual national champions, and 37 All-Americans. His teams reached the NCAA Championships three times, including a Final Four appearance in 2022 and a Super Six finish in 2015. Graba was named Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year in 2014 and 2015 and SEC Co-Coach of the Year in 2012."Having Jeff on our coaching staff is something I've wanted for a long time. We grew up in the sport together, we think about gymnastics the same way, and now our athletes get to benefit from that. His track record speaks for itself, but what families will notice first is how much he cares about each kid he coaches. That's the part you can't put on a résumé," said Jess Graba, owner and elite head coach of Midwest Gymnastics."Coming back to Minnesota and back into the gym setting is something I've been looking forward to. After 16 incredible years at Auburn, I'm ready to pour everything I've learned into the next generation of gymnasts right here at home. Midwest has built something special, and I'm honored to be part of what comes next," said Jeff Graba.Before his time at Auburn, Graba served as an assistant coach at the University of Utah from 2005 to 2010, where he was named West Region Assistant Coach of the Year in 2009. He also held coaching positions at Utah State and Hamline University. He is a graduate of the University of Minnesota and holds an M.B.A. from Salem International University.About Midwest GymnasticsEstablished in 1995, Midwest Gymnastics is a 30,000 square-foot, family-owned gym led by husband-and-wife team Jess Graba and Alison Lim. The club trains numerous gymnasts that compete at the highest levels of the sport, including elite gymnasts, Division I gymnasts, and gymnasts qualifying for the USA National Team. Midwest Gymnastics treats all of its team athletes like family, with a coaching staff committed to creating individualized lesson plans that help each gymnast reach their specific goals, whether they are training for top-tier competition or simply enjoy the sport as a weekly activity. For more information, visit www.midwestgymnastics.com

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