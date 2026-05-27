ProNotary Advances Enterprise Remote Online Notarization Platform

ProNotary Advances Enterprise RON Platform

ProNotary delivers enterprise Remote Online Notarization solutions built for security, compliance, and control.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProNotary , a Texas-based software company specializing in Remote Online Notarization (RON), delivers enterprise technology designed to support regulated digital transaction workflows for organizations nationwide.Founded in 2018, ProNotary has focused on helping organizations modernize traditional notarization processes through dedicated transaction environments and digital solutions designed to support a wide range of business and compliance-driven workflows.Today, ProNotary supports organizations ranging from growing businesses to enterprise-level operations across the automotive remarketing, legal, construction, energy, banking and lending, real estate, and wealth management industries.Unlike marketplace-based notarization models, ProNotary enables organizations to operate their own compliant digital notarization environment while maintaining ownership of their workflows, customer relationships, and transaction data.The ProNotary platform delivers a broad range of Remote Online Notarization capabilities including advanced identity verification tools, real-time audio and video integration, document tagging automation, workflow automation, multi-signer and multi-document transaction management, audit trails, and secure cloud-based transaction records that help improve operational visibility and efficiency.As part of its ongoing commitment to security, compliance, and operational integrity, ProNotary maintains MISMO certification , SOC 2 Type II compliance standards, and actively monitors evolving Remote Online Notarization legislation across all 50 states.By replacing paper-based workflows that often rely on physical presence, shipping delays, and manual coordination, organizations can complete transactions remotely through a browser-based SaaS environment designed to improve accessibility, reduce operational friction, and streamline execution.A major focus for the company has been enterprise deployment architecture and operational security. Rather than placing customers into shared multi-tenant environments, ProNotary structures its platform to support operational separation, configurable workflows, and scalable account management for each organization.“Remote Online Notarization has evolved significantly over the past several years, and organizations today expect much more than basic online signing capabilities,” said Sam McGuffie, Co-Founder and CEO of ProNotary. “They need reliable solutions, flexible workflows, strong compliance controls, and technology that can evolve alongside their business operations. That’s where we continue focusing our efforts.”As ProNotary continues expanding its technology and strategic partnerships, the company remains focused on helping organizations modernize notarization workflows, reduce operational friction, and maintain greater control over the digital transaction experience.For more information about ProNotary, visit pronotary.com About ProNotaryFounded in 2018 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, ProNotary specializes in Remote Online Notarization (RON) infrastructure and digital transaction management technology. Rather than operating as a notary marketplace, ProNotary provides organizations with a secure SaaS platform designed to support compliant digital notarization workflows, operational control, and scalable transaction management.

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