Governor Kotek Announces Housing Actions to Support Older Oregonians

Salem, OR – Governor Tina Kotek today announced four major housing actions that will help older Oregonians live safely and independently in their communities. The initiatives will expand affordable housing, stabilize current homes through critical repairs, and support vulnerable older adults experiencing homelessness.

"Every Oregonian, regardless of age, should have a safe place to call home,” Governor Kotek said. “Oregon is doubling down on programs that can deliver real impact for older adults who deserve to age in the communities they’ve called home for decades, near the friends and families they love.”

Polling from AARP shows that aging in place, transportation options, and affordable housing are top priorities for older Oregonians. Governor Kotek’s mission-focused approach to housing, health care access, and economic prosperity is designed to support Oregonians at every stage of life.

More state resources will now be dedicated to helping older adults make needed home repairs and renovations; supporting vulnerable older adults experiencing unsheltered homelessness to move back into available homes, and supporting the development of affordable housing tailored to older adults and people living with disabilities.

Beginning in June 2026, the state will:

Launch the Older Adult Housing Program , providing $24 million to construct new affordable rental homes for older Oregonians.

, providing $24 million to construct new affordable rental homes for older Oregonians. Invest $50 million through the Elderly and Disabled Bond Program , to increase new housing developments for older Oregonians by 14%.

, to increase new housing developments for older Oregonians by 14%. Create the Healthy Homes for Older Oregonians program , dedicating $5 million for home repairs and renovations to help older adults remain safe in their current homes.

, dedicating $5 million for home repairs and renovations to help older adults remain safe in their current homes. Invest $15 million to rehouse unsheltered older Oregonians.

Together, these programs will rehouse over 420 unsheltered older adults experiencing homelessness, repair 1,000 homes to keep older adults safely and stably housed, build over 100 new homes and increase unit yield for housing construction up to 14 percent.

“For older adults, homelessness is especially dangerous,” Laura Golino de Lovato, executive director of Northwest Pilot Project said. “Even a short period of time without housing can seriously impact someone’s health and safety, and life. That’s why this initiative matters so much. Programs like this create real pathways to stability for homeless older adults who are incredibly vulnerable, but who can absolutely succeed when the right supports are in place.”

“This work is about more than units or housing production,” Stephanie Hooper, AGE+ CEO, said. “It is about creating the conditions for people to age with dignity, stability, connection, and opportunity—and building a shared future where aging is valued, planned for, and supported across every community in Oregon.”

"Older adults are disproportionately represented in our point in time statistics,” Rep. Pam Marsh (D- Ashland) said. “These are quite often individuals who have always been housed. They don’t know anything about the shelter system or how to get social services. But a sudden illness, the loss of a spouse or a simple inability to pay the rent, -- and everything changes. Today we begin this work, and not a moment too soon.”

Since the start of Governor Kotek’s time in office, Oregon added more than 50,000 future housing units to the production pipeline – making up the deficit of three previous years of underproduction. In 2025, year-over-year production of new permitted housing units in Oregon was up 5%, while the United States was down 3%. Governor Kotek and state agencies will share updates on how actions today deliver results for those who call Oregon home.

Earlier this month, Governor Kotek proclaimed May Older Americans month.