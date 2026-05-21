National Suicide Prevention Advocates Spotlight AI

Webinar presented by NSPAN, SAVE, and OSPF

A conversation around the opportunities, risks, and real-world implications of artificial intelligence in suicide prevention.

Our discussions during these webinars are for anyone who wants to learn more and collaborate.” — NSPAN Board Chair Jennifer Fair Margraf

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes how people seek mental health support, leading advocacy groups are convening a critical conversation on its risks and responsibilities.

The National Suicide Prevention Advocacy Network (NSPAN), Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation (OSPF), and Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE) will host “Exploring the Intersection of AI & Suicide Prevention” on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at 1 p.m. EDT. This session builds on themes introduced in an inaugural webinar held in March, expanding the conversation around the opportunities, risks, and real-world implications of artificial intelligence in suicide prevention and mental wellness.

“It’s important to have these types of discussions to help us understand AI’s growing influence. By raising awareness, taking intentional action, and creating clear safeguards, we have a real opportunity to shape the future of this technology so that innovation and safety go hand in hand,” said OSPF CEO Tony Coder.

Among the featured speakers is the mother of a young man who died by suicide after seeking help from a chatbot about his mental health struggles. Her story highlights the urgent need to talk about technology's role in mental health support.

"There is a real danger in overpromising what AI can do for people in crisis. Right now, these tools are algorithms - not clinicians, not counselors, not humans. This webinar is an opportunity to understand where these technologies actually stand today, where they fall short, and what a responsible role for them might look like down the road. We have an obligation to be clear-eyed about that before more people are harmed," said SAVE CEO Erich Mische.

Matthew Bergman, founding attorney of the Social Media Victims Law Center, will provide insights into recent developments involving lawsuits against technology companies, highlighting the legal responsibilities associated with AI in mental health.

Dr. Marlynn Wei, MD, JD, a psychiatrist and recognized authority on the intersection of AI, mental health, and ethics, will also contribute her expertise. Dr. Wei has testified before the U.S. Congress on the risks and benefits of AI chatbots in mental health care, establishing herself as a leading voice on emerging clinical and ethical issues.

“Our discussions during these webinars are for anyone who wants to learn more and collaborate,” said NSPAN Board Chair Jennifer Fair Margraf. “The goal is to create a space where advocates, clinicians, policymakers, technologists, and community members can openly discuss how AI can be developed and used responsibly to better support suicide prevention efforts.”

Registration is now open.

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