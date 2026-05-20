Fifth DCA JNC extends application deadline to June 5

As a result of the announced retirement of Judge Jordan Pratt, there is a vacancy to be filled on the Fifth District Court of Appeal.

Complete unredacted and redacted applications for the vacancy must be received before 5 p.m. p.m. on Friday, June 5, via email to [email protected]. The commission does not require a paper copy of the application.

Applications may be downloaded from the Office of the Governor at www.flgov.com/eog/info/.

Neither incomplete applications nor applications submitted after the deadline will be considered. All

applicants must meet the qualifications for judges outlined in Article V, Section 8 of the Florida Constitution.

Personal information not subject to public disclosure should be redacted by the applicant on a separate copy of the application as permitted by Section 119.071 of the Florida Statutes. Email a digital photo with the application. To assist the commission, all questions on the application must be fully and completely answered.

Applications must include current contact information (especially direct phone numbers and preferably mobile phone numbers) including email addresses for judges, co-counsel, opposing counsel, and references to facilitate the background investigation that will be conducted by the members of the commission. To the extent possible, written communication with commissioners for background investigation purposes should be via email rather than by text message. Applicants shall not initiate contact with the commissioners until the nominees are submitted to Gov. DeSantis unless questions pertain to the application process only.

Interviews are expected to be held on Friday, June 5, at the Fifth DCA Courthouse, library room, at 300

South Beach in Daytona Beach. An interview schedule will be provided in advance.

All proceedings of this commission are open to the public except for deliberations. Accordingly, applicants should not expect their redacted application to be kept confidential. If an applicant is nominated, all materials attached to the application(s) will be submitted to the Office of General Counsel for Gov. DeSantis.

If there are any questions about the application process, please contact Joe Jacquot at [email protected] or at 904-350-7414.