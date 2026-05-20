Apexon Achieves AWS Data and Analytics Competency Status

Apexon

Recognition highlights Apexon’s expertise in helping enterprises harness AI at scale

Enterprises today aren’t struggling to find data; they’re struggling to make it work. The organizations seeing real returns on AI are the ones that get their data foundations right.” — Mukund Kalmankar

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apexon, an AI-first technology services firm specializing in engineering intelligent enterprises, today announced that it has achieved the AWS Data & Analytics Competency from Amazon Web Services. This designation recognizes Apexon’s proven ability to design, build, and deliver modern data and analytics solutions on AWS. It is awarded to partners that demonstrate strong technical depth and a consistent track record of customer success in helping organizations derive meaningful business value from their data.

As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, many are grappling with fragmented data environments, legacy systems, and growing pressure to operationalize data faster. Apexon helps organizations address these challenges by building modern, AI-ready data platforms that improve trust, accessibility, and decision-making at scale.

To further advance enterprise modernization, Apexon has expanded its investments through AgentRise IC4™, its integrated Agentic AI framework. The platform applies specialized AI agents to simplify and automate critical aspects of data modernization, helping organizations reduce operational complexity and accelerate migration to cloud-native, AI-ready architectures on AWS.

The competency also strengthens Apexon’s collaboration with AWS, enabling clients to benefit from AWS funding programs, accelerated delivery frameworks, and deeper co-innovation support for large-scale data transformation initiatives

The Data & Analytics Competency marks Apexon’s fourth AWS Competency, building on its previously earned recognitions in Migration, Life Sciences, and DevOps. Together, these achievements underscore Apexon’s expanding depth across cloud, data, and AI, and its continued focus on helping organizations build AI-ready platforms and accelerate enterprise-scale innovation on AWS.

“Enterprises today aren’t struggling to find data; they’re struggling to make it work. The organizations seeing real returns on AI are the ones that get their data foundations right,” said Mukund Kalmanker, Global Head – Data, Analytics and AI Practice, Apexon. “This competency reflects the depth of engineering and delivery discipline our teams bring to that challenge every day. Combined with investments like AgentRise IC4, it strengthens our ability to help clients modernize fragmented data environments, accelerate AI adoption, and move from data complexity to business outcomes faster and with greater confidence.”

About Apexon

Apexon is a technology services firm specializing in accelerating business transformation and engineering intelligent enterprises. For over two decades, the company has been meeting clients wherever they are in the digital lifecycle and helping them outperform their competition through speed and innovation. Its reputation is built on a comprehensive suite of engineering services, a dedication to solving clients’ toughest technology problems, and a commitment to continuous improvement. The company focuses on Artificial Intelligence, Data and Analytics, Digital Engineering and Experience, and has deep expertise in Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare, and Life Sciences. Apexon is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Everstone Capital.

Learn more at Apexon.com.

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Media Contact: Edward Bride, 413-841-7718, edbridepr.apex@gmail.com

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