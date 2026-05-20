Deep Forestry Raises €3M to Build the Forestry Industry's Spatial Intelligence Layer

Deep Forestry's autonomous under-canopy drone

Deep Forestry, the Swedish robotics and AI company, announced the successful close of a funding round led by Fairpoint Capital.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deep Forestry 's autonomous under-canopy drone system produces the first end-to-end, precision single-tree inventory of the world's forests. This is the foundational data layer that harvest planning, wildfire fuel-load management, carbon and biomass measurement, reforestation monitoring, biodiversity reporting, and timber logistics all depend on to modernize. Each is a multi-billion-dollar market primed for automation that only becomes achievable once precision single-tree ground truth exists.To date, Deep Forestry's drones have completed over 1,000 autonomous flights beneath the canopy in forests across multiple continents. The system measures stem diameter with a mean absolute error of 1.6 cm against harvester measurements along the full length of the stem, independently verified by a third-party government forestry authority.“Autonomous drone surveying beneath the forest canopy was by far the hardest problem to solve. But once achieved, it unlocked the acquisition of precision single-tree inventory: the foundational data layer that forestry and ESG industries had long been missing. By solving end-to-end autonomy in nature, the most complex environment on earth, we've built a spatial intelligence stack that generalizes beyond forestry. Every other vertical becomes accessible from here,” said Levi Farrand, CEO and Founder of Deep Forestry.Hadar Cars, Partner at Fairpoint Capital, commented: “Deep Forestry operates at the intersection of robotics , AI, and sustainable resource management in a market that is only beginning to digitize at scale. We see a clear opportunity for the company to become a category-defining player in under-canopy forest data, with a strong team and a technology stack that is very difficult to replicate.”“Deep Forestry represents the kind of innovation the Arbor Day Impact Fund was created to support. It is cutting edge technology that helps us better understand, manage, and protect forests at scale” said Pete Davis, Managing Director of Catalytic Investments at the Arbor Day Foundation. “By bringing unprecedented below canopy data into forest decision making, Deep Forestry strengthens transparency, biodiversity outcomes, and the long term stewardship of our world’s forests, directly advancing the Arbor Day Foundation mission and adding value to our network of partners.”Tom Quigley, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Superorganism, commented: “We back founders building technologies that directly support biodiversity and nature-positive outcomes, and Deep Forestry is a strong fit with that mandate. Their under-canopy autonomy and analytics can help shift forestry from periodic, low-resolution assessments to continuous, high-resolution insight, enabling better decisions for both ecosystems and industry.”Deep Forestry will use the funds to expand both its technical and commercial teams and establish a commercial presence in key forestry markets across the world, while deepening partner integrations with players running on top of its inventory layer.

Quick Intro to Deep Forestry (English)

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