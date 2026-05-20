SuperCom to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) to present growth strategy and electronic monitoring expansion at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference. CEO Ordan Trabelsi to host investor meetings and corporate presentation at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference 2026.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, announced that President and CEO Ordan Trabelsi will present a corporate overview and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on May 20-21, 2026.SuperCom is a B2i Digital Featured Company . See full profile: https://b2idigital.com/supercom The presentation will begin at 09:15 AM ET on May 20th and can be accessed live here. SuperCom will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, May 20 and 21, 2026. Investors who would like to register for the presentation or one-on-ones, please register at the following link www.sidoti.com/events . Registration is free, and you don't need to be a Sidoti client. The presentation will also be posted on SuperCom's website www.supercom.com About SuperComSince 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, please visit SuperCom's website, www.supercom.com SuperCom Investor Relations:ir@supercom.comMedia Contact:

SuperCom CEO Ordan Trabelsi to deliver corporate overview at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference May 20, with one-on-one investor meetings May 20–21

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