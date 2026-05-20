DMV News You Can Use for May 2026

A Message from DC DMV Director Gabriel Robinson

It's the start to a beautiful May in the best city in the world. As you travel throughout the District and beyond, remember, your safety is key no matter the season!

At the end of April, I presented DMV's FY27 Budget Proposal before the District Council's Committee on Transportation and the Environment (pictured below). During the hearing, I highlighted the agency's accomplishments throughout the past fiscal year and provided a deeper look into the agency's budget request for current and upcoming agency projects and initiatives.

This May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and National Bicycle Safety Month. As the weather gets warmer, more individuals are out this time of year. DC government is committed to the safety of our city's pedestrians, bicyclists, motor-driven cyclists, and drivers. Keep reading for safety tips, remember to wear a helmet, and follow all the rules of the road!

As a reminder, all DC DMV locations will be closed in observance of Memorial Day on Saturday, May 23 and Monday, May 25. The Inspection Station will also transition to Spring/Summer operating hours starting on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. Learn more about our 24/7 Kiosks, Inspection Station, and Service Centers here to ensure the most current updates on our operational hours. External online sources such as Google or other search engines may not have the most up to date information.

Your feedback is important to me and the team. Please write DMV a letter or join me for the DC DMV Live Chat, held the first Thursday of each month. Our next online live chat is scheduled for Thursday, June 4 at 12 p.m. I will respond in real-time to your DMV-related questions for a full hour.

Thank you for reading this edition of our newsletter. Remember to always wear a seatbelt as you journey through the District and beyond.

Stay safe, DC!

- Director Gabriel Robinson

DMV News You Can Use - May 2026