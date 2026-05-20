How Competition Is Evolving in the Data Center Construction Market: A 2026 Perspective

Data Center Construction Market Competitor Analysis 2026 Market Competitor Analysis 2026

The Business Research Company's Data Center Construction Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The data center construction market is dominated by a mix of global engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firms and specialized contractors focused on mission-critical infrastructure development. Companies are focusing on modular construction techniques, high-density power and cooling solutions, advanced project management capabilities, sustainable building designs, and integration of digital monitoring systems to strengthen market presence and meet evolving hyperscale and colocation requirements. Emphasis on energy efficiency, rapid deployment timelines, scalability, resilience against operational disruptions, and compliance with environmental and regulatory standards remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, infrastructure expansion strategies, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving digital infrastructure ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Data Center Construction Market?

•According to our research, Turner Construction Company led global sales in 2024 with a 6% market share. The company’s data center construction portfolio, which is directly involved in the data center construction market, provides end-to-end services including design-build delivery, infrastructure development, mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) systems integration, mission-critical facility construction, and commissioning support that enable scalable hyperscale and colocation data centers with high reliability, energy efficiency, and operational continuity across global digital infrastructure deployments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Data Center Construction Market?

Major companies operating in the data center construction market are Turner Construction Company, AECOM, DPR Construction Inc., Holder Construction Group LLC, HITT Contracting Inc., Fortis Construction Inc., Jacobs Solutions Inc., Hensel Phelps Construction Co., STO Building Group Inc., Skanska AB, NTT Ltd., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Gensler, Stantec Inc., QTS Realty Trust Inc., CyrusOne LLC, Iron Mountain Incorporated, Alfa Tech Consulting Engineers Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Sabey Data Center Properties LLC, Amazon Web Services Inc., Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC), Meta Platforms Inc., International Business Machines Corporation.

How Concentrated Is The Data Center Construction Market?

•The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 17% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technical and operational entry barriers, driven by complex project execution requirements, high capital investment needs, specialized engineering expertise, and the requirement for reliable delivery of mission-critical infrastructure. Leading players such as Turner Construction Company, AECOM, DPR Construction Inc., Holder Construction Group LLC, HITT Contracting Inc., Fortis Construction Inc., Jacobs Solutions Inc., Hensel Phelps Construction Co., STO Building Group Inc., and Skanska AB hold notable market shares through extensive project portfolios, strong client relationships with hyperscale and colocation providers, global execution capabilities, and continuous innovation in modular construction, energy-efficient designs, and advanced cooling and power systems. As demand for scalable digital infrastructure, high-performance computing environments, and rapid deployment of data center facilities increases, project innovation, strategic collaborations, and geographic expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oTurner Construction Company (6%)

oAECOM (2%)

oDPR Construction Inc. (2%)

oHolder Construction Group LLC (1%)

oHITT Contracting Inc. (1%)

oFortis Construction Inc. (1%)

oJacobs Solutions Inc. (1%)

oHensel Phelps Construction Co. (1%)

oSTO Building Group Inc. (1%)

oSkanska AB (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Data Center Construction Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the data center construction market include ArcelorMittal S.A., Nucor Corporation, Saint-Gobain S.A., Corning Incorporated, Prysmian Group, and Nexans S.A.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Data Center Construction Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the data center construction market include WESCO International, Inc., Sonepar Group, Rexel Group, Graybar Electric Company, Inc., Anixter International Inc., Fastenal Company, Ferguson plc, W.W. Grainger, Inc., CDW Corporation, Ingram Micro Inc., TD SYNNEX Corporation, Arrow Electronics, Inc., Avnet, Inc., RS Group plc, Motion Industries, Inc., and Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Data Center Construction Market?

•Major end users in the data center construction market include Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Meta Platforms, Inc., Apple Inc., Oracle Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Tencent Holdings Limited, Baidu, Inc., IBM Corporation, Equinix, Inc., Digital Realty Trust, Inc., NTT Ltd., CyrusOne Inc., QTS Realty Trust, Inc., Iron Mountain Incorporated, Salesforce, Inc., SAP SE, Zoom Video Communications, Inc., and Netflix, Inc.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Adoption of energy-efficient infrastructure is transforming the data center construction market by enhancing operational sustainability, optimizing power utilization, and enabling high-performance computing environments in next-generation facilities.

•Example: In August 2025, Teraco launched the second phase of its JB4 data center campus in Johannesburg, adding six new 5MW data halls and incorporating advanced liquid-to-liquid cooling capabilities.

•Its closed-loop cooling, AI-driven power optimization, and high-density infrastructure improve energy efficiency, enable scalable workloads, and support reliable, sustainable, high-capacity data center operations.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Modular and Prefabricated Data Centers Enabling Rapid Deployment and Scalable Expansion

•Edge Infrastructure Growth Driving Adoption of Modular Data Center Solutions

•Smart Cooling Technologies Enhancing Efficiency in High-Density Data Center Operations

•Energy-Efficient Data Center Designs Improving Sustainability and Operational Performance

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