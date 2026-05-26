Demand for Asset Health Monitoring Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $5.11 billion by 2030

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The Business Research Company’s Asset Health Monitoring Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Asset Health Monitoring Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The asset health monitoring market is gaining considerable traction as industries place greater emphasis on maintaining operational efficiency and minimizing equipment downtime. This sector is evolving rapidly with technological advances and increasing adoption of smart monitoring solutions, setting the stage for substantial growth in the upcoming years. Let’s explore the current market size, the factors driving expansion, regional outlooks, and key trends shaping this dynamic industry.

Projected Market Size and Growth Outlook for Asset Health Monitoring

The asset health monitoring market has experienced swift growth recently and is expected to continue on this trajectory. Market value is projected to rise from $2.7 billion in 2025 to $3.06 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. This growth during the historical period has been largely influenced by the rising frequency of industrial equipment failures, the need to cut maintenance expenses, widespread reliance on manual inspections, increased manufacturing downtime, and the expansion of industrial automation technologies.

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Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to grow rapidly, reaching $5.11 billion by 2030 with an expected CAGR of 13.7%. Key drivers of this forecasted expansion include enhanced adoption of predictive analytics, the proliferation of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) enabled devices, greater demand for real-time asset monitoring, growth of smart factory implementations, and more extensive integration of AI-driven maintenance systems. Emerging trends during the forecast period highlight the growing use of predictive maintenance strategies, edge computing for monitoring, real-time condition tracking dashboards, cloud-based asset performance platforms, and sensor fusion techniques for advanced equipment diagnostics.

Understanding Asset Health Monitoring and Its Role

Asset health monitoring involves continuous tracking and evaluation of physical assets such as machinery, equipment, and infrastructure using various sensors, data collection technologies, and analytical software. The process collects operational information like temperature, vibration, and pressure to determine the current condition of assets and identify any early signs of malfunction or degradation. By leveraging this data, organizations can proactively address potential issues, schedule maintenance activities more effectively, reduce unexpected breakdowns, and boost the overall reliability, efficiency, and service life of their assets.

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Significant Factors Fueling Asset Health Monitoring Market Growth

One of the primary forces driving the asset health monitoring market is the ongoing wave of digital transformation across industries. Digital transformation entails integrating digital tools and technologies into business operations, products, and services to enhance efficiency, improve customer experiences, and enable data-driven decision-making. As more organizations embrace these changes to gain better operational visibility and automate their processes, the need for real-time monitoring and predictive insights becomes crucial. Asset health monitoring plays a key role in supporting these initiatives by delivering timely data on equipment performance via sensors, analytics platforms, and connected monitoring systems.

A practical example of this trend can be seen in the UK, where the Government Digital and Data profession grew by 19% between April 2022 and April 2023, according to GOV.UK. This increase reflects the broader expansion of digital and data-driven operations in organizations, further reinforcing how digital transformation is propelling the demand for asset health monitoring solutions.

Regional Market Overview and Growth Patterns for Asset Health Monitoring

In terms of regional dynamics, North America held the largest share in the asset health monitoring market in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization, increasing adoption of smart manufacturing technologies, and evolving digital infrastructure. Other regions covered in the market analysis include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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