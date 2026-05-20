Windsor’s Trusted Roofing Experts: All Star Roofing Earns ThreeBestRated® Recognition for Excellence
We understand that your business property or home is highly valuable to you, and we always strive to exceed your expectations in every aspect of our services.”WINDSOR, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Windsor’s harsh climate takes a serious toll on homes and buildings. As a result, it heavily damages roofs which act as the first line of defense for any building. In order to address the increasing roofing needs of the Windsor community, All Star Roofing has emerged as a trusted name in both residential and commercial roofing. Recently recognized with the prestigious ThreeBestRated® award, the company continues to be at the forefront in terms of quality, professionalism, and customer satisfaction. Founded by Nigel Poag in 2005, the company has been providing roofing solutions for over a decade now across Windsor and the surrounding regions.
— Nigel Poag
All Star Roofing: Built on Quality
Roofing is more than just installing shingles. It is about protecting homes, businesses, and the people within them. All Star Roofing understands this and their philosophy has been built on a simple yet powerful core value: to deliver professional work with long-lasting results. The staff at All Star Roofing are fully licensed and insured, which ensures safety and reliability, offering clients peace of mind throughout the roofing process. They are also CertainTeed Certified Master Shinglers, which reflects a high level of expertise and technical skills in every project the team undertakes.
All Star Roofing distinguishes itself with a combination of professionalism, transparency, and customer-first values.
>> Certified & Skilled Team - All installers are certified professionals, ensuring every project meets high industry standards.
>> Honest & Transparent Approach - They emphasize clear communication and accurate assessments, helping clients make informed decisions.
>> Clean & Organized Worksites - The team prioritizes maintaining clean job sites, ensuring minimal disruption to the property from start to finish.
>> Guaranteed Workmanship - Every project is backed by a workmanship guarantee, reaffirming All Star Roofing’s commitment to quality and accountability.
This is reflected in hundreds of reviews shared by their happy clients. One of their clients has shared, “Being an out-of-town investor, we felt confident using Nigel because of how responsive and professional the team was. We needed a roof repair done and the process was seamless. Sent Nigel a picture of the damage, he provided a rough estimate based on the picture and had someone go in to fix it the very next day. When the bill came, it was exactly what he had said it would cost. Very pleased with their service. I would definitely recommend them.”
A One-Stop Solution for All Roofing Needs in Windsor
All Star Roofing serves the full spectrum of roofing needs across Windsor and
Essex. On the residential side, the team covers new installations, roof repairs, and roof maintenance, leaks resolution, skylights, rubber, slate and cedar shakes. For commercial and industrial clients, their scope of services includes office buildings, multi-family properties, and retirement homes’ roofing. All Star Roofing team proudly provides 24/7 emergency repair services and free estimates to their community.
“We understand that your business property or home is highly valuable to you, and we always strive to exceed your expectations in every aspect of our services. Whether you require roof repairs, maintenance, or a complete roof replacement, we have you covered,” Nigel said on his website. To consult the All Star Roofing team, visit Windsor-roofing.ca.
Nigel Poag
All Star Roofing
+1 5199913083
info@allstarroofing.ca
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