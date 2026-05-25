ThreeBestRated® Recognizes Able Air for Raising the Standard of HVAC Service Across the Tri-Cities Region
Our company has grown largely through word of mouth, referrals, and repeat clients. That means everything to us because it shows people believe in our work and our team. ”KITCHENER, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most people never think about their heating or cooling system until the day it stops working. It happens during the coldest night of winter, the middle of a heatwave, or right before guests arrive. In those stressful moments, homeowners are not just looking for an HVAC company; they are looking for someone they can trust to restore comfort, reliability, and peace of mind quickly and properly. In Kitchener, Ontario, it is Able Air Conditioning & Heating Inc. that the residents rely on for trusted HVAC services.
— Cyrus
Able Air’s story began in 2011 as a small home-based HVAC business founded on a simple idea: provide honest, high-quality service while treating customers like family. What started as a small business has steadily evolved into one of the Tri-Cities region’s leading HVAC companies through dedication, consistency, and customer referrals. Today, the team proudly serves homeowners and businesses throughout Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, Cambridge, and the surrounding communities.
Building a Reputation Through Quality Workmanship
Able Air Conditioning & Heating Inc.’s skilled technicians, installers, office staff, and comfort advisors are the backbone of the company. They care deeply about the people they serve and provide a full range of heating and cooling services, including furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, ductless systems, indoor air quality products, and complete home comfort solutions.
One of the things that truly sets the team at Able Air Conditioning & Heating Inc. apart is that they have built their name around proper installation practices and long-term system performance. They believe that even premium HVAC products can underperform when installation standards are overlooked.
Cyrus Samimi, the owner of the company, said, “We believe the installation is just as important as the equipment itself. Anybody can sell a furnace or heat pump, but not everyone installs them to the highest standard.”
In addition to proper installation practices, Able Air Conditioning & Heating Inc. also focuses on customer education and attention to detail. This dedication to workmanship has helped the Able Air team build a reputation based largely on referrals, repeat customers, and word-of-mouth recommendations throughout the community.
Over the years, the Able Air team’s dedication to workmanship and honest service has earned them several recognitions.
>> In 2026, the team has once again honored among the top three HVAC companies in Kitchener by ThreeBestRated®. Notably, they have maintained this recognition for four consecutive years, affirming their customer-first approach, technical expertise, and dedication to doing things the right way.
>> Able Air has earned national recognition from Daikin and Amana as one of Canada’s top inverter and heat pump dealers.
>> They have been ranked among the top-performing cold-climate heat pump dealers in North America, further solidifying their position as a leader in modern HVAC technology and energy-efficient solutions.
“But beyond the awards, what matters most to us is customer trust. Our company has grown largely through word of mouth, referrals, and repeat clients. That means everything to us because it shows people believe in our work and our team,” said Cyrus.
Preparing Homeowners for the Future of HVAC
In recent years, the HVAC industry has rapidly shifted toward greener, energy-efficient technologies. Able Air has positioned themselves at the forefront of innovation. To meet the growing demand for inverter-driven cold-climate heat pumps and environmentally friendly heating systems, Able Air Conditioning & Heating Inc. has invested heavily in advanced training, modern installation practices, and new technologies, such as communicating HVAC systems, inverter technology, and low global warming refrigerants.
“Homeowners are becoming much more energy conscious, and governments are pushing toward greener technologies and lower emissions. And we have prepared for this shift by staying ahead of the new technologies and advanced equipment.”
They also help homeowners navigate available rebates and energy-efficiency programs so they can make informed decisions that reduce both energy consumption and long-term costs.
A Milestone Year With Continued Growth Ahead
For Able Air Conditioning & Heating, 2025 was a year of success and milestones. Last year, the company expanded their team. Similarly, they also strengthened their service capabilities and increased their focus on energy-efficient systems and heat pump technology to meet rising consumer demand across Ontario.
As the team looks forward to 2026, they have plans to continue their growth while maintaining the high level of customer care and workmanship standards that helped establish their reputation. They also aim to expand their educational content online and further strengthen their role as a trusted HVAC leader throughout Ontario.
Upon winning the ThreeBestRated® Award, Cyrus said, “We truly appreciate the recognition and exposure that ThreeBestRated® has provided us over the years. Being featured among the top HVAC companies in our area has helped build trust with new customers and has given our business valuable visibility within the community.”
Cyrus Samimi
Able Air Conditioning & Heating Inc.
+1 5199547300
info@ableairkw.com
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