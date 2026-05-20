Streamlyne Launches Purpose-Built AI System for Research Administration

Detail of suggested automations in Lyn Pro Lyn Pro logo

AI agent delivers operational excellence for research offices facing funding pressures and security concerns with off-the-shelf AI tools

The research administration community is under enormous pressure to do more with less. Lyn Pro gives every research office access to AI that actually understands their work.” — Janior Valle, Chief Technology Officer at Streamlyne

LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Streamlyne, a leading provider of research administration software, today announced the official launch of Lyn Pro, an AI-powered research administration assistant purpose-built for sponsored programs offices, contracts teams, and research development units. Previously known as "Codename Sara," Lyn Pro is the first known commercial AI agent developed specifically for the complexity of research administration and research development workflows, including the high-demand skill of automated contract redlining.

The launch comes at a critical moment. The 2025 EDUCAUSE AI Landscape Study documented a widening "Digital AI Divide" in higher education institutions that want to adopt AI but lack the resources, policy frameworks, and domain-specific tools to do so responsibly. Meanwhile, the Council on Government Relations reports that the federal government has issued over 200 new or revised policies related to research administration in the past decade, dramatically increasing the need for oversight while budgets tighten.

"Research administration professionals have been caught in an impossible position," said Janior Valle, Chief Technology Officer at Streamlyne. "Consumer AI tools like ChatGPT and Claude weren't designed for research administration because they don't understand sponsor requirements, institutional policies, or compliance workflows. The security risks of uploading grant documents or contract language to public AI platforms have kept many institutions from using AI to its fullest."

As an initial attempt to bridge the gap, some institutions have obtained enterprise licenses to Copilot, Gemini, and other tools. However, even those AI tools require a great deal of effort to accomplish tasks such as contract redlining, ensuring compliance, and managing complex processes. Because of growing data privacy concerns, many research institutions have tightened restrictions on off-the-shelf AI tools, with an increasing number preferring or requiring specialized environments that prevent models from leveraging institutional data for other purposes.

Lyn Pro was developed for this purpose, operating in a secure environment where grant documents, contract language, and compliance data stay protected, with added layers of security through SOC 2 certification and Zero Data Retention (ZDR). This enables research offices to deploy next-generation AI capabilities without compromising the data security standards their institutions require, all inside an environment built specifically for research administrators.

Early Adopters See Breakthrough Results

Alisha Giron, Associate Vice President of Research Administration at New Mexico State University, described a pivotal moment: "I gave Lyn Pro a unique agreement from a state sponsor that awarded funds specifically to meet matching requirements for a federal award. To my surprise, Lyn Pro understood that the state award supported the federal award and interpreted our obligations should the federal award ever be modified. Lyn Pro grasped the distinction. This is a breakthrough for busy research administrators."

Lyn Pro offers capabilities trained specifically on research administration workflows, for example:

• Contract Review: Full redline analysis against institutional policies in minutes

• Executive Summaries: One-click briefings with statistics and visualizations from raw data

• Live Funding Intelligence: Real-time searches across NIH, NSF, and Grants.gov

• Compliance Support: Automated policy alignment, risk flagging, and deadline tracking

These capabilities run inside a platform that research administrators can tailor to their roles and functions, making the system adaptive and responsive to the need at hand.

An Attainable Path to AI Adoption

A March 2026 Ithaka S+R study funded by the National Science Foundation found that while AI presents real opportunities to reduce administrative burden, "widespread adoption presents change and risk management problems" and "many research offices are making critical decisions more or less on their own."

Lyn Pro offers research institutions an attainable path forward without requiring expensive internal AI expertise or infrastructure. Working as an extension of existing RA teams, the platform learns institutional policies and preferences, becoming more intuitive and capable with every interaction. Even though it is a deeply specialized enterprise application, it is conservatively priced, with subscriptions that can scale over time based on usage and need.

"The research administration community is under enormous pressure to do more with less," said Valle. "Operational excellence isn't optional, it's how institutions protect their research mission. Lyn Pro gives every research office access to AI that actually understands their work."

About Streamlyne

Streamlyne has spent more than 20 years serving research administration with modern solutions for proposal routing, award management, compliance, and reporting. An early adopter of AI development, the company now provides extensive AI-based and AI-enhanced software solutions for research administration and research development. The company is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

To learn more about Streamlyne and Lyn Pro, visit https://streamlyne.com/lyn-pro/

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