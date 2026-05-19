Educational opportunities available for prospective cannabis microbusiness licensees

For Immediate Release:

May 19, 2026 Media Contact:

Lisa Cox, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

Submit media inquiry JEFFERSON CITY, MO - When voters approved Amendment 3 in November 2022, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) was directed to establish a process for issuing a limited number of new small-business licenses, known as microbusinesses. These licenses are reserved for eligible individuals and entities and are designed to expand opportunities for marginalized or under-represented individuals to participate in the state’s regulated marijuana industry. DHSS licensed 48 microbusiness facilities in October 2023 during the first round of licensing. Following the revocation of licenses that did not meet basic program requirements, the department issued an additional 57 licenses in July 2024. In round 3, DHSS plans to issue at least 77 licenses, which would bring the total number of microbusiness licenses up to the constitutional minimum of 144 microbusiness licenses. To support prospective applicants ahead of the upcoming Round 3 microbusiness application window (dates to be announced), DHSS is offering a series of public education forums. These sessions will provide an overview of the microbusiness program, outline application requirements, explain how to apply and offer time for participant questions. In-Person Forums: June 8 – 6-8 p.m. – Jefferson City

June 15 – 6-8 p.m. – St. Louis

June 22 – 6-8 p.m. – Kansas City Webinars: June 5 – 6-8 p.m.

June 11 – 6-8 p.m.

June 16 – 6-8 p.m.

June 24 – 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

June 29 – 6-8 p.m. Registration is required for all in-person and virtual sessions. Interested participants may register at Microbusiness Education. Additional information about the microbusiness program is available at cannabis.mo.gov.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.