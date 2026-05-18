RON DESANTIS ANNOUNCES NINE JUDICIAL APPOINTMENTS ACROSS FLORIDA

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced nine judicial appointments Monday, filling vacancies on circuit and county courts in Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Miami-Dade counties.

The appointments include several current county court judges who will move to circuit court positions, along with attorneys from private practice, state government and law enforcement agencies.

Knute Nathe, of Dade City, was appointed to serve as a judge on the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court. Nathe has served as a Pasco County Court judge since DeSantis appointed him in 2023. He previously served as a Dade City commissioner. Nathe earned his bachelor’s degree and law degree from the University of Florida. He fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Helinger.

Olivier Lindemann, of Palm Harbor, was appointed to the Pinellas County Court. Lindemann has served as associate counsel for the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office since 2022 and previously worked as an assistant state attorney in the Twelfth Judicial Circuit. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and his law degree from Thomas M. Cooley Law School. Lindemann fills the vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Hubbard.

Kevin Kohl, of Lake Wales, was appointed to serve as a judge on the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court. Kohl has served as a Polk County Court judge since his appointment by DeSantis in 2021. He previously worked as an assistant state attorney for the Tenth Judicial Circuit. Kohl earned both his bachelor’s degree and law degree from Florida State University. He fills a vacancy created by the enactment of Senate Bill 2508.

Taylor Bowman, of Winter Haven, was also appointed to the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court. Bowman has been a partner at Hinshaw & Culbertson since 2018 and previously served as an assistant state attorney for the Tenth Judicial Circuit. He earned his bachelor’s degree from New Mexico State University and his law degree from Florida Coastal School of Law. Bowman fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Masters.

Jordan Wells, of Bartow, was appointed to the Polk County Court. Wells has served as a career attorney for Judge Robert Morris of the Second District Court of Appeal since 2009 and previously worked as a staff attorney for the Second District Court of Appeal. She earned her bachelor’s degree and law degree from Florida State University. Wells fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Griffin.

Elisabeth Espinosa Marin, of Miami, was appointed to serve as a judge on the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court. Espinosa Marin has served as a Miami-Dade County Court judge since DeSantis appointed her in 2019. She previously worked as an assistant state attorney for the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and her law degree from Stetson University. She fills a vacancy created by Senate Bill 2508.

Jorge Perez Santiago, of Pinecrest, was also appointed to the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court. Perez Santiago has served as a Miami-Dade County Court judge since his appointment by DeSantis in 2023. He previously worked as a junior partner at Stumphauzer, Kolaya, Nadler & Sloman, P.L.L.C. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University and his law degree from the University of Miami. He fills a vacancy created by Senate Bill 2508.

Andrew McGinley, of Miami, was appointed to the Miami-Dade County Court. McGinley has served as general counsel for the Florida Department of Children and Families since 2021. He previously worked as an assistant attorney general for the Illinois Office of the Attorney General. McGinley earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Western Ontario and his law degree from the University of Idaho. He fills a vacancy created by Senate Bill 2508.

Michelle Roth, of Miami, was also appointed to the Miami-Dade County Court. Roth has been a partner at Roth Law Partners since 2021 and previously served as an assistant state attorney for the Eleventh Judicial Circuit. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Emory University and her law degree from the University of Miami. Roth fills a vacancy created by Senate Bill 2508.