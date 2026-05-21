Dirtyman Safe Launches Underground Home Security Capsule Designed for Asset Protection

The Dirtyman Safe at Work

Most people think their safe is secure — until criminals find it in under two minutes. Our underground safes are buried, invisible, and extremely hard to detect.” — Howard Murray, Founder, Dirtyman Safe LLC

WHITTIER, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dirtyman Safe is proud to announce that they have designed an all new and lightweight, ABS underground storage capsule that can be buried in a backyard in under 10 minutes by one person. This is a distinct improvement over other storage devices because once buried, the capsules are extremely hard to detect with handheld metal detectors. They provide more than 50 years of corrosion-free protection under any soil condition.The company first began working on this revolutionary idea because of the increase in home invasions in California. Over the years, thieves have refined their tactics. They can break in and steal cash, jewelry, gold, silver, important documents and many other valuables. Traditional safes simply don’t work anymore. These offenders have refined their strategies so that they can breeze right past any traditional safety measures. Traditional safes bolted to the floor and other common hiding spots have become the first targets for experienced thieves.In response to this growing threat, the Whittier-based company has developed a radically different approach to home security and asset protection. Dirtyman Safe has created a low-tech but highly effective solution that criminals will not be able to locate.The company’s lightweight, ABS underground storage capsules can be buried in a backyard in under 10 minutes by one person. Once buried, the capsules are extremely hard to detect with handheld metal detectors. They will provide more than 50 years of corrosion-free protection in any soil condition.“Most people still believe their valuables are safe because they own a heavy safe or have a clever hiding spot,” said Howard Murray, founder of Dirtyman Safe LLC . “The hard reality is that today’s criminals are professionals. They work quickly, they know every common hiding place, and they rarely leave empty-handed. Dirtyman Safe’s underground safes are completely off their radar — literally buried and invisible.”With so many natural disasters, such as wildfires, the demand for an effective solution has been there for many years. When the Palisades Fire destroyed so many homes, residents lost important documents, heirlooms, irreplaceable photos and other valuables. This same thing has taken place in many other natural disasters around the world.While no product can prevent a wildfire, a properly buried Dirtyman Safe could have shielded those items from both the flames and the looters who frequently target disaster victims.Key Features of the Dirtyman Safe include:• Extra Large size with internal dimensions of approximately 4 inches in diameter by 10 inches long, capable of holding roughly 300 one-ounce gold coins• Extremely hard to detect with handheld metal detectors• One-person deployment and retrieval in under 10 minutes• Ships in plain, nondescript packaging for maximum privacy• Protected by issued U.S. Patent and TrademarkAlready proven in the commercial market with over 1,000 units sold, Dirtyman Safe is now actively developing significantly larger custom sizes as well as a compact version specifically designed for storing crypto seed phrases and other small but high-value items.About Dirtyman SafeDirtyman Safe LLC, based in Whittier, California manufactures patented, underground storage capsules designed for rapid burial and long-term, low-signature protection of gold, silver, cash, documents, crypto assets, and other valuables. For more information, visit: https://dirtymansafe.com Contact Info:Howard MurrayFounder and CEOinfo@dirtymansafe.com(844) 347-8930

DirtyMan Safe™ - Premium Underground Burial Safes

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.