Craftsmen Industries Recognized with SHARP Designation, for Safety-First Culture

Craftsmen Receives SHARP Recognition

Craftsmen Industries has achieved Safety & Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP) status, a milestone that reflects the company’s strong commitment...

Earning SHARP status is a meaningful milestone for our team because it reflects years of intentional work to strengthen how we think about safety, how we train, and how we hold ourselves accountable.” — Mark Steele, President & CEO

ST. CHARLES, MO, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Craftsmen Industries has achieved Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP) status, a milestone that reflects the company’s strong commitment to building and sustaining a culture of workplace safety. The designation affirms the systems, habits, and shared accountability Craftsmen has developed to support safe operations across its business. Craftsmen is one of 33 in the program in Missouri out of over 200,000 small- and medium-sized businesses.The SHARP program is administered by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in partnership with the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations’ Division of Labor Standards and its On-Site Safety and Health Consultation Program. This nationally recognized designation is awarded to employers that demonstrate strong safety and health practices. For Craftsmen Industries, this recognition reflects the company’s broader belief that operational excellence starts with protecting people.At Craftsmen, safety is not treated as a standalone initiative, but as a daily operating principle woven into planning, production, leadership, and teamwork. With team members working across custom fabrication, mobile solutions, and large-format graphics, the company has invested in processes, training, and employee engagement that help create a workplace where people actively look out for one another and take pride in doing the job the right way.“Earning SHARP status is a meaningful milestone for our team because it reflects years of intentional work to strengthen how we think about safety, how we train, and how we hold ourselves accountable to one another,” said Mark Steele, President and CEO of Craftsmen Industries. “We want every person who walks into our facility to know that safety matters here, not just as a requirement, but as part of who we are. This recognition is encouraging, and it also challenges us to keep improving.”That commitment is reinforced by Craftsmen’s Brothers’ and Sisters’ Keeper philosophy, which empowers team members at every level to take ownership of workplace safety and support one another in real time. Through ongoing training, regular review of procedures, and active participation across departments, Craftsmen continues to build an environment where safety awareness is practical, visible, and shared.About Craftsmen IndustriesFor more than 40 years, Craftsmen Industries has been a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of specialty vehicles, trailers, mobile environments, branded experiences, and large-format graphics. With in-house capabilities spanning concept development, fabrication, printing, and installation, the company serves clients across industrial, experiential, aerospace and defense, medical, and architectural applications from its St. Charles, Missouri, facility.

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