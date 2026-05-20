Scrip Launches Rewards Infrastructure Platform

New platform gives companies one place to launch, manage, and account for rewards programs.

The accounting problem doesn't shrink as a rewards program scales. It compounds. Scrip is built for the size of program where unredeemed rewards become a real number on a balance sheet.” — Zach Bartholomew, founder of Scrip

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scrip Systems, Inc. ("Scrip") today launched a rewards infrastructure platform for companies building and operating rewards programs. The platform lets teams configure how customers earn and redeem rewards, manage reward assets, and account for every movement on a double-entry ledger, while connecting to existing products through a developer API.Rewards programs tied to purchases, account activity, referrals, and marketplace incentives are now standard across financial products, merchants, and consumer platforms. Yet the systems behind them are still often built in house with custom balance tables, one-off business logic, and manual adjustment flows.The first version of a rewards system can be simple: assign points, track balances, and support redemptions. But once a program is in production, teams have to account for payment authorizations that settle for different amounts, refunds applied after points have been redeemed, disputes that reverse transactions months later, expiring balances, manual adjustments, and duplicate webhook deliveries.As AI coding tools make those first versions easier to generate, Scrip focuses on the production requirements they often miss: durable accounting records, controls for duplicate events, reversals, expiration, adjustments, and liability tracking.Scrip brings those capabilities together in one platform. Teams define earning, redemption, expiration, and reversal rules, while Scrip records every movement as a verifiable entry on a double-entry ledger. The result is a dedicated system of record for balances, expired or unused rewards, adjustment history, and outstanding rewards liability.Scrip's initial focus is fintechs building credit, debit, and prepaid card programs, where accounting complexity tends to appear early. The platform is designed to work alongside card issuing processors, payment platforms, and other transaction systems. By keeping program rules and ledger history in a dedicated rewards system, Scrip gives teams more flexibility as providers, rules, or incentive models change.Beyond card programs, Scrip can support merchant loyalty programs, referral programs, marketplace incentives, and other use cases where balances, reversals, expiration, and liability matter."Rewards programs look simple when they only need to award points and show a balance," said Zach Bartholomew, founder of Scrip. "They get much harder once refunds, reversals, expiration, and liability show up in production. Scrip exists so teams do not have to learn that accounting problem the hard way after launch."Companies interested in Scrip can request access at scrip.dev/contact The company is working hands-on with teams designing and launching programs. Pricing is usage-based with custom enterprise terms.About ScripScrip Systems, Inc. is a rewards infrastructure company. Its platform gives companies one place to launch, manage, and account for rewards programs, combining a configurable rules engine, developer APIs, and a double-entry ledger. The company was founded by Zach Bartholomew, whose background spans rewards and loyalty at The Points Guy, card issuance at Apto Payments, payments at Heartland Payment Systems, and fintech consulting through Totavi. More at scrip.dev.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.