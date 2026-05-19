Four People Arrested, Charged in Joint Drug Operation

DICKSON COUNTY – A joint investigation led by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the 23rd Judicial District Drug Task Force has resulted in the arrest of four people.

On May 15th, agents identified and searched a semi-truck and trailer with Texas plates in Dickson County. Inside the trailer agents discovered and seized more than 1,500 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and later determined the trailer was being used to transport the shipment from Mexico to Tennessee. The methamphetamine was hidden on pallets, packaged and disguised to look like Alfalfa pellets.

The operation and investigation, which also included the execution of multiple search warrants in Nashville, yielded a new and unused, but functional, crystal methamphetamine conversion laboratory. Additionally, agents seized eight pounds of crystal methamphetamine and two firearms.

As a result of the operation, agents arrested the following individuals:

Deisy Jaimes (DOB 2/18/1999), Tyler, Texas. One count of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine (over 300 grams). Bond: $250,000.

Demetrio Olvera Orozco (DOB 8/24/1994), Mexico. One count of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine (over 300 grams). Bond: $250,000.

Rury Arellano Castrejon (DOB 12/13/1985), Mexico. One count of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine (over 300 grams). Bond: $250,000.

Enrique Andrade Rangel (DOB 5/3/2002), Mexico. One count of Theft of Property, one count of Weapon Possession with Intent to go Armed, and one count of Driving on Suspended License. No Bond.

The following agencies assisted with the investigation and arrests:

TBI Aviation Division

TBI Middle Tennessee (HIDTA) Drug Related Death Task Force

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Specialized Investigations Division

Tennessee Highway Patrol Special Operations and Aviation unit

Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)

Dickson Police Department

Dickson County Sheriff’s Office

Dickson Special Response Team

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

La Vergne Police Department

U.S. Army Criminal Investigations Division (CID)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

U.S. Attorney’s Office

White Bluff Police Department

McEwen Police Department

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

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