Oregon State Fire Marshal Finalizes Defensible Space Model Code

The Oregon State Fire Marshal finalized Oregon’s defensible space model code, completing a multi-year effort directed by the Oregon Legislature to give communities clear, research-based guidelines for increasing wildfire resiliency. The code is available for voluntary adoption by cities, counties, and fire agencies.

The model code outlines straightforward steps property owners can take to create and maintain defensible space. Defensible space is the buffer you create between your home and the surrounding grass, trees, shrubs, or any wildland area. Proper defensible space can slow or stop the spread of wildfire and help protect your home.

These practices include maintaining a five-foot noncombustible zone next to structures, clearing dead vegetation, spacing trees appropriately, and removing ladder fuels that can carry flames from the ground into tree canopies.

What the Model Code Does

Gives Oregonians a consistent and practical approach for reducing wildfire dangers around homes, businesses, and communities.

Provides Oregon‑specific guidance, such as how to space trees, remove dead vegetation, and maintain landscaping to slow the spread of fire.

Uses nationally recognized wildfire safety standards as its foundation, ensuring the guidance is reliable and based on established best practices.

With wildfires affecting more communities across Oregon each year, the defensible space model code gives practical tools to support community preparedness.

Jurisdictions considering adoption of the model defensible space code will notify the OSFM using the notification form at defensiblespace.oregon.gov. More technical guidance is available from the OSFM upon request.

The OSFM offers free defensible space assessments to all Oregonian homeowners, renters, and businesses. These assessments are advisory only and offer customized defensible space recommendations to your home or business by the OSFM or your local fire agency.

For more information about defensible space and wildfire preparedness, or to request a free defensible space home assessment visit defensiblespace.oregon.gov and preventwildfires.oregon.gov.