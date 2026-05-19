Ryan, ‘The Bear’ Actor to Hold Press Conference Highlighting State Sandwich Bill

EVERGREEN PARK, Ill.— State Rep. Rick Ryan, D-Evergreen Park, will join FX’s The Bear actor Corey Hendrix on Wednesday, May 20, at 12:45 p.m. in the parking lot between the Capitol and Howlett Building to celebrate the ongoing work designating the Italian Beef sandwich as the official state sandwich of Illinois, including the passage of House Bill 4669 and House Resolution 910.

“There is a rich history behind the Italian beef sandwich,” Ryan said. “It’s our state’s most famous sandwich, brought to the United States by working class Italian immigrants who found resourceful ways to make meals stretch and ends meet. And it is still extremely popular today.”

Ryan sponsored House Bill 4669 to officially name the Italian beef sandwich as the state sandwich of Illinois. The measure passed out of the House and awaits a vote in the Senate. House Resolution 912 declaring Saturday, May 23 as Italian Beef Day in Illinois was also introduced and plans to be heard later this week for adoption.

Coincidently, the global hit Chicago-based show “The Bear” helped reinforce the cultural impact of Italian food and specifically, the Italian beef sandwich. Chicago native Corey Hendrix will also join Ryan at the press conference. Hendrix stars in FX’s The Bear as “Sweeps,” a longtime employee of The Bear. Hendrix grew up in the North Lawndale neighborhood in Chicago. FX’s The Bear returns for its fifth and final season on June 25 on FX and Hulu.

“We’re thrilled to have members from The Bear and the film industry joining us as we celebrate,” Ryan said. “The show has combined culture and entertainment and encouraged viewers to enjoy some of the delicious meals that they’ve seen be prepared on the set.”

Please be advised that, weather permitting, the press conference may change locations.