Hanson Passes Bill Expanding Law Enforcement Discretion in Juvenile Domestic Situations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – State Rep. Matt Hanson, D-Montgomery, introduced, supported and passed legislation that expands options for law enforcement when faced with juveniles accused of domestic abuse, battery or exploitation.

“When a minor is accused of domestic battery, the situation is going to be layered and complex. It’s important that our law enforcement officers have the right tools to proceed—ones that are not just comprehensive, but compassionate. Before making a decision, officers need to have an understanding of all relevant parties and the circumstances as a whole,” said Hanson.

House Bill 5489 removes provisions requiring law enforcement officers to use the Adolescent Domestic Battery Typology (ADBT) tool when deciding whether or not to arrest a juvenile accused of domestic violence. The ADBT tool is a set series of questions to help an arresting officer decipher the risk level of a juvenile offender. While it can be effective in some circumstances, the ADBT tool does not consider mental health crises, trauma, intoxications or current events. This new bill reiterates that officers must consider all contributing factors when deciding how to proceed with the accused minor.

“Juvenile offenses like domestic battery will follow the accused for the rest of their life. We want young people to thrive, but in order to do that, law enforcement needs to be able to accurately and effectively assess these complicated instances. It’s my hope that this bill will streamline the process and further protect young people in Illinois,” Hanson said.

House Bill 5489 is a result of advocate feedback on Hanson’s House Bill 3281, which was passed and signed into law last year. House Bill 3281 developed the ADBT tool.

After unanimously passing the House and the Senate, House Bill 5489 has been sent to the governor for consideration.