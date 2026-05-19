ButterKit Now Supports All 50 App Store Languages With AI-Powered Localization

App Store screenshots localized into French using ButterKit's AI-powered translation and design workflow on macOS

Top-selling App Store publishing tool adds 3D callouts, brand-aware translations, and free professionally designed templates across recent releases.

Many developers skip localization because the manual work is tedious or expensive. ButterKit handles it on your Mac in minutes, so your app reaches more users in their native language.” — Zach Spitulski, founder of ButterKit

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ButterKit , a top-selling App Store publishing tool used by thousands of developers, now supports all 50 App Store Connect languages. The expansion, delivered across a series of recent updates, positions ButterKit as one of the most complete localization solutions available to Apple developers.Apple added 11 new languages to App Store Connect on March 31, including Bangla, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Slovenian, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. ButterKit shipped support for all 11 within days, giving developers the ability to design, translate, and upload screenshots for every supported market from a single Mac app.ButterKit provides two translation paths. On-device translation handles over a dozen languages for free with no internet connection required. Cloud translation covers all 50 languages using the developer’s own API key from providers like OpenAI, Anthropic, DeepSeek, or OpenRouter. Both engines are integrated directly into the screenshot design workflow: developers translate text, preview layout adjustments per language, and export or upload without switching tools.The latest releases also introduce Callouts, a feature that lets developers highlight specific UI elements within their App Store screenshots. Callouts are rendered as 3D planes in the same Metal-powered scene as ButterKit’s device frames, making them feel like part of the composition rather than flat annotations. Developers can add callouts from the Inspector panel and style them to match their brand. A new brand-aware translation feature lets developers define tone of voice, capitalization rules, and terminology that should remain untranslated. These rules are stored in the project’s .butterkit file and applied every time the AI translation engine runs, keeping localized screenshots consistent with the developer’s brand voice.ButterKit includes a built-in Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that lets AI coding agents like Claude Code, Cursor, and Codex control the full screenshot workflow programmatically. Developers can generate screenshot sets, translate into all 50 languages, and upload to App Store Connect from their AI assistant or CI/CD pipeline.ButterKit now ships with free, professionally designed templates that incorporate layout principles, color theory, and conversion research drawn from published App Store A/B testing data, giving developers a structured starting point that reduces design guesswork. ButterKit also published an App Store screenshot design guide covering the storytelling, social proof, and visual design principles behind high-converting screenshots, available for free at butterkit.app.ButterKit is available now at butterkit.app as a free download for macOS 15.6 or later. Core features, such as on-device translation, 3D rendering, and screenshot design are all included for free. Pro features, including direct App Store Connect uploads and watermark removal, are available as a one-time purchase or subscription. ButterKit is also available on the Mac App Store.Apple, App Store, App Store Connect, Mac, macOS, and iPhone are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. ButterKit is a trademark of Spitulski Ventures and is not affiliated with or endorsed by Apple Inc.

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