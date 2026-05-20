Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) Migration Industry Report 2026: Key Trends, Drivers & Forecast Overview

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The Business Research Company’s Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) Migration Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) Migration Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rapid advancements in quantum computing are reshaping the cybersecurity landscape, prompting organizations worldwide to rethink their cryptographic strategies. As the threat of quantum attacks becomes more tangible, the post-quantum cryptography (PQC) migration market is gaining significant momentum. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional outlook, and the factors fueling demand in this evolving sector.

Post-Quantum Cryptography Migration Market Size and Growth Outlook

The post-quantum cryptography migration market has witnessed remarkable expansion recently. It is projected to grow from $2 billion in 2025 to $2.41 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.7%. This rapid increase during the historical period is driven by escalating cybersecurity threats, continued dependence on classical cryptography, a surge in digital transactions, heightened regulatory demands for data security, and the growing use of cloud-based security solutions.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to experience even stronger growth, reaching $5.16 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 21.0%. This forecasted expansion is supported by advances in quantum computing, the rising urgency to adopt PQC, growing demand for hybrid cryptography solutions, the broadening digital finance and fintech sectors, and government efforts to enhance data protection. Key trends during this period include the development of quantum-resistant algorithms, migration to hybrid cryptography, improvements in secure key management, increasing regulatory compliance for post-quantum security, and carefully planned cryptographic transitions.

Understanding Post-Quantum Cryptography Migration

The process of post-quantum cryptography migration involves shifting current cryptographic systems and protocols to new algorithms that can withstand attacks from quantum computers. This transition is essential to maintain the confidentiality, integrity, and authentication of data in a future where quantum machines could easily compromise traditional cryptographic methods.

View the full post-quantum cryptography (pqc) migration market report:

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Quantum Computing Threats Fueling PQC Market Demand

One of the main catalysts behind the growth of the post-quantum cryptography migration market is the escalating threat posed by quantum computing. Powerful quantum computers have the potential to break widely used cryptographic algorithms, putting data security and critical digital infrastructure at significant risk. This threat is amplified by ongoing breakthroughs in quantum research and increased investments in quantum technology development.

The growing reliance on digital data further increases the potential damage quantum attacks could cause. PQC migration addresses these concerns by proactively replacing vulnerable classical algorithms with quantum-resistant ones, ensuring robust data protection against future quantum-enabled breaches. For example, in February 2026, Quantum Gate Limited, a UK IT services firm, reported that 65% of business, IT, and cybersecurity leaders expect quantum computing to substantially heighten cyber risks. This rising awareness of quantum threats is a key driver behind the expanding PQC migration market.

North America’s Dominant Position and Asia-Pacific’s Rapid Growth

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the post-quantum cryptography migration market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecast to exhibit the fastest growth during the coming years. The comprehensive market analysis also includes other important regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a global perspective on the evolving PQC landscape.

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