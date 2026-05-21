Alloy Steel Market Size and Share Alloy Steel Market Growth Forecast Alloy Steel Market Segmentation

The Business Research Company's Alloy Steel Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2030

Expected to grow to $180.62 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Alloy Steel market to surpass $181 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Iron And Steel Mills And Ferroalloy market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $1,286 billion by 2030, with Alloy Steel to represent around 14% of the parent market. Within the broader Metal And Mineral industry, which is expected to be $9,886 billion by 2030, the Alloy Steel market is estimated to account for nearly 2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Alloy Steel Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the alloy steel market in 2030, valued at $82 billion. The market is expected to grow from $69 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%. The steady growth can be attributed to rapid industrialization and infrastructure development across emerging economies, strong demand from automotive, construction, and heavy machinery sectors, availability of low-cost labor and raw materials, and supportive government initiatives promoting domestic steel production in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Alloy Steel Market In 2030?

China will be the largest country in the alloy steel market in 2030, valued at $49 billion. The market is expected to grow from $41 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. The steady growth can be attributed to a highly integrated steel value chain enhancing production efficiency, large-scale export capabilities supporting global steel supply, increasing adoption of advanced alloy grades for high-performance applications, ongoing modernization of steel plants with automation and digital technologies, and strong focus on improving energy efficiency and emission control in steel manufacturing.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Alloy Steel Market In 2030?

The alloy steel market is segmented by product into high alloy steel, and low alloy steel. The low alloy steel market will be the largest segment of the alloy steel market segmented by product, accounting for 62% or $113 billion of the total in 2030. The low alloy steel market will be supported by its widespread use in construction and infrastructure projects, increasing demand from automotive and machinery manufacturing industries, cost-effectiveness and superior mechanical properties compared to high alloy steel, growing industrialization across emerging economies, and rising investments in transportation, energy, and heavy equipment sectors requiring durable and high-strength materials.

The alloy steel market is segmented by elements into nickel, chromium, molybdenum, vanadium, and tungsten.

The alloy steel market is segmented by process into hot rolled, cold rolled, and forged.

The alloy steel market is segmented by end-user into building and construction, automotive, mining, aerospace and defense, energy and power, and other end users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Alloy Steel Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the alloy steel market leading up to 2030 is 3%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Alloy Steel Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global alloy steel market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to increase demand from automotive and transportation applications, accelerate the expansion of infrastructure and construction activities, and support the growing demand across energy and industrial machinery sectors.

Rising Demand from Automotive and Transportation Applications - The rising demand from automotive and transportation applications is expected to become a key growth driver for the alloy steel market by 2030. The increasing production of vehicles globally is a major factor driving demand for alloy steel. It is extensively used in components such as gears, crankshafts, and axles due to its superior strength and durability. With growing focus on fuel efficiency and lightweight materials, advanced alloy steels are gaining preference over traditional materials. The rise of electric vehicles is also contributing to demand, as they require high-performance materials for structural and battery components. Additionally, stricter safety regulations are encouraging the use of strong and reliable materials. Growth in logistics and transportation further boosts consumption. Overall, expanding mobility needs are significantly supporting the alloy steel market. As a result, the rising demand from automotive and transportation applications is anticipated to contribute to 2.4% annual growth in the market.

Expansion of Infrastructure and Construction Activities - The expansion of infrastructure and construction activities is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the alloy steel market by 2030. Rapid urbanization and increasing infrastructure investments are key drivers for alloy steel demand. The material is widely used in bridges, buildings, railways, and industrial structures due to its high strength and corrosion resistance. Governments are investing heavily in large-scale infrastructure projects, particularly in developing economies. Weathering steel is preferred in outdoor applications because of its durability in harsh environments. The development of smart cities and industrial corridors is also increasing demand for high-quality construction materials. Its long lifecycle and low maintenance requirements enhance its appeal. These factors collectively drive the growth of the alloy steel market. Consequently, the expansion of infrastructure and construction activities is projected to contribute to around 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Growing Demand in Energy and Industrial Machinery Sectors - The growing demand in energy and industrial machinery sectors is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the alloy steel market by 2030. The energy sector relies heavily on alloy steel for applications such as pipelines, turbines, and pressure vessels due to its ability to withstand extreme conditions. Increasing global energy demand is driving investments in power generation and oil & gas infrastructure. Industrial machinery manufacturers also depend on alloy steel for producing heavy-duty and wear-resistant equipment. The growth of renewable energy projects such as wind and solar farms further supports demand. Alloy steel ensures efficiency, durability, and safety in industrial operations. Expanding industrialization across emerging economies is also contributing to market growth. These factors collectively make the energy and machinery sectors key drivers. Therefore, the growing demand in energy and industrial machinery sectors is projected to contribute to approximately 1.5% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Alloy Steel Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the high alloy steel market, and the low alloy steel market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $25 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing demand from construction, automotive, and heavy machinery industries, rising investments in infrastructure and industrial development, growing need for high-strength and corrosion-resistant materials, advancements in steel manufacturing technologies, and expanding applications across energy, transportation, and manufacturing sectors. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on durability, performance efficiency, and large-scale industrial expansion, fuelling transformative growth within the broader global alloy steel industry.

The high alloy steel market is projected to grow by $10 billion, and the low alloy steel market by $15 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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