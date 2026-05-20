Times Square Billboard Becomes Case Study in How Visibility Actually Works for a Modern Media Strategy

Kimberly Spencer and her son Declan react to seeing It’s Just a Fart featured in Times Square during a visibility campaign exploring trust, storytelling, and family entrepreneurship in the modern attention economy. The It’s Just a Fart Times Square billboard campaign became a larger conversation about visibility, trust, storytelling, and how modern brands build connection through repeated media exposure. The cover of It’s Just a Fart, Kimberly Spencer’s humorous children’s board book designed to spark laughter, connection, and family conversations through playful rhymes

Author Documents How Storytelling Around a Media Moment Outperformed the Original Placement, Driveing More Reach Through Earned Media Than Paid Placement.

The billboard caught people's attention. But the storytelling around the moment created trust.” — Kimberly Spencer

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Times Square billboard campaign for the children's board book It's Just a Fart produced an unexpected finding: secondary media generated around the placement — including social content, podcast discussions, and audience reactions — drove measurably greater engagement than the billboard itself, according to author and visibility strategist Kimberly Spencer.The pattern Spencer observed reflects a growing disconnect between how entrepreneurs, authors, and brands typically invest in visibility — pursuing singular, high-profile placements — and how audiences actually build trust with a brand over time."The billboard got people's attention," Spencer said. "But sharing that moment with my son — watching him see it, being present with him in it — that's what people actually connected with. The visibility strategy and the human moment happened to be the same thing.""There is a significant gap between what most business owners, thought leaders, and authors hope a media moment will do and what it actually delivers on its own," Spencer said. "The billboard didn't close that gap. The conversation about the billboard did."Spencer, founder of Communication Queens ™, is documenting the campaign as a case study in recursive visibility — the practice of creating media content around media moments to extend reach without additional paid placement, including behind-the-scenes social content, podcast interview mentions, and audience-shared reactions."Most creators expect the media moment to do the work," Spencer said. "What we observed was that the moment itself functioned as source material — the real distribution happened in everything built around it."According to Spencer, the campaign highlighted a growing challenge in modern publishing and media: audience trust thresholds are higher, and conversion requires significantly more sustained content than most creators anticipate.The case study is being incorporated into Communication Queens™'s curriculum for authors and entrepreneurs navigating modern media, PR, and podcast-based visibility strategies.It's Just a Fart is a children's board book on its website https://www.itsjustafart.com ABOUT KIMBERLY SPENCERKimberly Spencer is the founder of Crown Yourself , a leadership coaching company, and Communication Queens™, a visibility and media strategy consulting agency. She is the host of the Crown YourselfPodcast and bestselling author of Make Every Podcast Want You. Her debut children's board book, It's Just a Fart, is now available.ABOUT COMMUNICATION QUEENS™Communication Queens™ is a visibility and media consulting agency helping authors, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders leverage storytelling, podcast guesting, and human connection to grow their impact, authority, and income in the modern visibility economy. Through strategic media placement, messaging, and trust-based visibility systems, Communication Queens™ helps clients become known, trusted, and impossible to ignore. https://www.communicationqueens.com

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