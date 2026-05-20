ALTIT MEDIA GROUP ACHIEVES MAJOR INTERNATIONAL STREAMING SUCCESS

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LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altit Media Group continues to expand its international footprint following the global streaming success of two of its feature films, both of which recently reached the #1 position on Prime Video Germany. The company’s survival drama NOT WITHOUT HOPE and action-horror thriller HOME SWEET HOME: REBIRTH both achieved top streaming rankings in Germany, demonstrating strong audience engagement across multiple genres and international territories.Directed by acclaimed German commercial filmmaking duo Steffen Hacker and Alexander Kiesl, HOME SWEET HOME: REBIRTH represents the pair’s transition from high-end commercial directing into large-scale international feature filmmaking. Their cinematic visual style and genre-driven storytelling helped position the film as a globally marketable action-horror title with strong audience appeal.In addition to its success in Europe, the films also performed strongly in the United States, with one title reaching the #7 position on Prime Video U.S., further reinforcing Altit Media Group’s ability to produce commercially driven content for global audiences.HOME SWEET HOME: REBIRTH with Daniel Diamond Media leading sales has also secured international distribution across 67 countries, marking a significant milestone for the company’s worldwide expansion strategy and highlighting the growing global appetite for elevated genre and action-driven entertainment.“Our focus has always been to create globally commercial stories with strong emotional and cinematic appeal. Seeing these films resonate with audiences internationally is incredibly rewarding and validates our long-term vision for Altit Media Group,” said Dean Altit, CEO and Producer of Altit Media Group.Building on this momentum, Altit Media Group is currently in pre-production on several upcoming feature films, including ALL OUT OF LOVE, the highly anticipated biopic inspired by the iconic band Air Supply, as well as the thrillers HEARTLESS and ECHO. The company is also actively developing a robust slate of more than 10 feature films targeted for production and release beginning in 2027.The recent achievements position Altit Media Group as an emerging international production company focused on premium genre films, survival thrillers, action-driven entertainment, emotionally grounded commercial cinema, and globally scalable storytelling for worldwide audiences.About Altit Media GroupAltit Media Group is a Los Angeles-based film and television production company focused on developing and producing globally commercial stories for international audiences. The company specializes in premium genre films, thrillers, dramas, music-driven stories, and large-scale entertainment content for worldwide distribution and streaming platforms.

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