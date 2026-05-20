U.S. Air Force Sustainment Center Accelerates Engineering Disposition Time with Librestream's Onsight NOW Platform

Onsight NOW deployment at Hill AFB supports digital sustainment initiatives with secure AI-enabled remote engineering collaboration

The sustainment mission depends on speed and accuracy” — Dan Flynn

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Librestream Technologies , the leading provider of augmented remote expert and digital work instruction solutions, announced today they are providing the United States Air Force Sustainment Center (AFSC) with Librestream’s Onsight NOW software platform to accelerate engineering disposition time and streamline sustainment operations across its depots beginning at Hill AFB, Utah. Our implementation partner, Anautics , an Oklahoma-based Small Business, is delivering this capability through a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II contract. The deployment integrates Onsight NOW with an Azure GovCloud platform for secure shopfloor access, ensuring alignment with cybersecurity and sustainment operational requirements.The Air Force Sustainment Center, responsible for providing sustainment and logistics readiness for aircraft, engines, missiles, and software, is deploying Onsight NOW to connect engineers, maintainers, and subject matter experts in real time. The platform enables remote collaboration, rapid data capture, and AI-driven insights—allowing teams to diagnose issues, provide guidance, and make engineering decisions faster than ever before. Under the Air Force contract, the work of Librestream’s technical team resulted in the Onsight NOW platform achieving an Authority to Operate (ATO) and ensuring the Onsight NOW platform met Department of War (DoW) Cloud Computing (CC) Security Requirements Guidance (SRG), a critical milestone that validates Librestream’s commitment to meeting the highest U.S. government cybersecurity standards.LIBRESTREAM STATEMENT “The sustainment mission depends on speed and accuracy,” said by Dan Flynn, Managing Director - Global Defense, Librestream. “By using Onsight NOW, the Air Force Sustainment Center can measurably reduce engineering disposition time, increase aircraft availability, minimize aircraft downtime, and improve overall readiness—all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance.”The Onsight NOW platform integrates seamlessly with existing Air Force systems to deliver a secure, scalable, and hardware-agnostic solution that empowers frontline maintainers with real-time access to engineering expertise. This capability supports the U.S. Air Force’s broader digital transformation and readiness initiatives, aligning with the DoW’s goal of leveraging emerging technologies to enhance operational efficiency.Librestream provides Onsight NOW to allow Air Force teams to collaborate more effectively and resolve engineering issues faster. Significantly reduced engineering time will be a key step toward achieving digital sustainment across the Air Force enterprise with the Remote Capture Engineering Assistance and Tele-maintenance, also know as the RCEAT initiative.The deployment of Onsight NOW reinforces Librestream’s commitment to enabling digital transformation for defense organizations worldwide. The company’s technology is not only trusted by Governments around the globe, but also leading defense manufacturers to deliver secure, scalable solutions that enhance mission readiness and operational performance.Building on this success, the team is preparing to launch a SBIR Phase III production contract in May 2026 to scale the deployment up to 1,000 users across the Air Force Sustainment Center.

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