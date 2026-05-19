Governor makes nine judicial appointments

Gov. Ron DeSantis made nine judicial appointments on May 18.

Knute Nathe of Dade City to serve as judge on the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court

Judge Nathe has served as a county court judge for Pasco County since his appointment by the governor in 2023. Previously, he served as a city commissioner for Dade City. He earned both his bachelor’s degree and his juris doctor from the University of Florida. Judge Nathe fills a judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Jack Helinger.

Olivier Lindemann of Palm Harbor to serve as judge on the Pinellas County Court

Lindemann has served as an associate counsel for the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office since 2022. Previously, he served as an assistant state attorney for the 12th Judicial Circuit. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and his juris doctor from Thomas M. Cooley Law School. Lindemann fills a judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Aaron Judge Hubbard.

Kevin Kohl of Lake Wales to serve as judge on the 10th Judicial Circuit Court

Judge Kohl has served as a county court judge for Polk County since his appointment by the governor in 2021. Previously, he served as an assistant state attorney for the 10th Judicial Circuit. He earned both his bachelor’s degree and his juris doctor from Florida State University. Judge Kohl fills a judicial vacancy created by the enactment of Senate Bill 2508.

Taylor Bowman of Winter Haven to serve as judge on the 10th Judicial Circuit Court

Bowman has worked as a partner at Hinshaw & Culbertson since 2018. Previously, he served as an assistant state attorney for the 10th Judicial Circuit. He earned his bachelor’s degree from New Mexico State University and his juris doctor from Florida Coastal School of Law. Bowman fills a judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Ellen Masters.

Jordan Wells of Bartow to serve as judge on the Polk County Court