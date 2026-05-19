Making space for recreation down by the riverside

The summer sun is about to shine for the first time on families visiting the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy’s new Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park.

The downtown recreational park opened in fall 2025, marking a transformative step in the City of Detroit’s waterfront revitalization.

It features the city's first Huron-Clinton Metropark and proves that community-driven design and strategic alignment can deliver multiple benefits to the region, including shoreline resilience, habitat enhancement, recreational access, and economic development.

The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation supported the development of the 22-acre park and regional trails with a $100 million investment in 2018 to honor the 100th anniversary of the birth of Wilson, a lifelong Detroiter and founder and longtime owner of the Buffalo Bills.

The conservancy’s extensive community engagement strategy included more than 26 community meetings and the study of successful urban parks in Chicago, Philadelphia, and New York. The resulting community vision integrated technical expertise with community knowledge about local challenges and recreational needs.

Facilities include a year-round sport house, a play garden, and a hill and lawn for gatherings and sledding. Pathways connecting to adjacent trails and the broader riverfront improve equitable regional access. A water garden hosts environmental education through partnership between the conservancy and Huron-Clinton Metroparks.

Events this summer include dance and fitness gatherings; guest speaker lectures on the environment, indigenous history, and more; a Juneteenth celebration; and weekly movie nights.

The park, at 1801 W. Jefferson between 8th Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard, integrates flood protection, addressing climate resilience. Water management systems enhance habitat while improving waterfront access, demonstrating how engineered solutions can serve both environmental and community functions.

A section of the Detroit International RiverWalk opened in October 2025 extending the walkway from Huntington Place (formerly Cobo Center) west to Ralph Wilson Park. The RiverWalk is now continuous from Gabriel Richard Park just east of the MacArthur Bridge to Belle Isle, to Ralph Wilson Park – nearly five miles.