OASIS Launches Single Name Space Technical Committee to Standardize Universal Data Access

DDN, Guardant, IBM, Loophole Labs, and Industry Partners Unite to Develop Cross-Platform Data Management Standard

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OASIS Open, the global open source and standards organization, announced the launch of the Single Name Space Technical Committee (SNS TC), bringing together a cross-industry alliance to address one of the most persistent challenges in enterprise computing: universal data access across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The TC plans to develop a compatibility standard that enables seamless data access across all computational locations, from on-premises high-performance computing (HPC) systems to cloud-hosted services, without requiring data migration between vendor platforms.

“Fragmented data systems remain one of the most persistent challenges in workloads requiring exascale and larger data sets including research, healthcare, and artificial intelligence,” said William Baird, SNS TC co-chair. “The Single Name Space standard will establish cross-compatibility between file systems, object stores, orchestrators, and the broader storage ecosystem. By creating an open standard, we will be eliminating costly migrations, strengthening data stewardship, and unlocking innovation. Once everything is everywhere, anything can be run anywhere and with an open standard, innovation in storage can blossom from any source.”

“Interoperability standards between big data storage vendors are long overdue as we scale toward multi-petabyte and multi-exabyte datastores spanning the globe,” said Jeremy Franzen, SNS TC co-chair. “I am incredibly proud of the team we have built to develop a framework that empowers multi-vendor architectures while simultaneously minimizing operational risk and guaranteeing seamless compatibility.”

This initiative will address critical pain points faced by researchers, system administrators, data scientists, compliance officers, and others who struggle with fragmented data storage across multiple tiers, remote locations, and cloud services. By standardizing interactions, formats, behaviors, APIs, and protocols, the specification will enable vendors to create interoperable solutions where components can be swapped without data migration.

Participation is open to storage vendors, cloud service providers, HPC system manufacturers, enterprise software companies, research institutions, and anyone seeking to implement single namespace solutions. To learn more about how to get involved in this collaborative effort, contact join@oasis-open.org.

Support for the SNS TC

DDN

“Unifying globally distributed data into a single namespace is one of the hardest problems in modern AI infrastructure. The SNS standard tackles it with a specification grounded in real deployments at some of the world’s most demanding data-driven organizations and moving it into OASIS is the right next step to make this work available to the entire industry.”

– Tomer Perry, Director of Technical Strategy, DDN

Guardant

“Guardant is proud to have led the industry coalition and transition to the OASIS Technical Committee. We look forward to the draft standard becoming reality through the vendor community in cooperation with the other OASIS members.”

– Kumud Kaila, Chief Information Officer, Guardant

Additional Information: SNS Project Charter

About OASIS Open

One of the most respected, nonprofit open source and open standards bodies in the world, OASIS advances the fair, transparent development of open source software and standards through the power of global collaboration and community. OASIS is the home for worldwide standards in AI, emergency management, identity, IoT, cybersecurity, blockchain, privacy, cryptography, cloud computing, urban mobility, and other content technologies. Many OASIS standards go on to be ratified by de jure bodies and referenced in international policies and government procurement. www.oasis-open.org

Media Inquiries: communications@oasis-open.org

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