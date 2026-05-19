Prolific Studio Expands Animation Services to Australia and UAE for 2D, 3D & Motion Graphics Growth

US-based animation studio launches support for Australian & UAE brands focused on 2D/3D animation, motion graphics, and explainer videos.

CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PALO ALTO, California — Prolific Studio, a full-service animation production company headquartered in Palo Alto, California, today announced the official expansion of its animation services into Australia and the United Arab Emirates. The expansion includes dedicated regional service pages, localized production support, and tailored offerings across 2D animation, 3D animation, motion graphics, and explainer video production for brands across both markets.

The move comes as demand for high-quality animation services accelerates in Australia and the UAE, driven by growth in real estate marketing, fintech, healthcare, e-commerce, and SaaS sectors. The Australian animation market continues to expand on the back of strong investment in digital media, while the UAE has emerged as one of the fastest-growing creative production hubs in the Middle East, supported by Dubai's Vision 2030 and Abu Dhabi's creative economy initiatives.

Prolific Studio will now offer its complete animation production capabilities to clients in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, and Canberra across Australia, as well as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah across the UAE.

Localized Animation Services for Two Distinct Markets:

The expansion is built around the specific needs of each region. In Australia, Prolific Studio is targeting industries that have shown consistent demand for animated video content — including real estate, mining safety, software-as-a-service, healthcare, education, and digital entertainment. The studio's Australian service page outlines capabilities across 2D explainer videos, 3D product animation, motion graphics, gaming trailers, and architectural visualization.

In the UAE, the focus is heavily weighted toward real estate visualization, corporate communication, medical and pharmaceutical animation, and gaming entertainment. Property developers, brokers, and architectural firms across Dubai and Abu Dhabi will gain access to Prolific Studio's photorealistic rendering, 3D walkthrough animation, and architectural visualization services — a category that has seen sharp growth in the UAE over the past three years.

"Animation requirements in Australia and the UAE are not the same as what we see in the US market," said a Prolific Studio spokesperson. "Australian brands often need long-form explainer content for SaaS and training, while UAE clients are far more focused on real estate, fintech, and luxury brand storytelling. We've structured these regional offerings around what actually drives results in each market — not a one-size-fits-all model."

Full-Service Production Across 2D, 3D, and Motion Graphics:

Prolific Studio's animation services in both regions cover the complete production pipeline — concept development, scriptwriting, storyboarding, design, animation, voiceover, sound design, and final delivery. This full-service approach allows brands to manage entire animation projects through a single studio, eliminating the coordination overhead of working with multiple vendors.

Key animation service categories included in the regional expansion:

2D Animation: Explainer videos, brand storytelling, training content, character-based videos, social media animation

3D Animation: Product visualization, character animation, CGI shots, architectural rendering, technical demonstrations

Motion Graphics: App demos, business explainers, data visualization, animated commercials, kinetic typography

Specialized Services: Medical animation, gaming trailers, real estate walkthroughs, legal graphics, e-learning content

Industry-Specific Animation for Regional Markets:

The studio is targeting specific verticals where animation has demonstrated measurable business impact. In Australia, key target industries include healthcare, mining safety training, financial services, real estate, gaming, and digital advertising. In the UAE, priority verticals span real estate development, hospitality, fintech, healthcare, government communication, and luxury retail.

For real estate clients in both markets, Prolific Studio offers 3D architectural walkthroughs, photorealistic interior and exterior renderings, and animated property tours. These services have become increasingly important as property buyers in both Australia and the UAE expect immersive digital experiences before scheduling physical viewings.

For corporate and SaaS brands, the studio is positioning its 2D explainer video and motion graphics services as primary tools for product launches, investor presentations, and training content. UAE-based fintech and healthcare brands in particular are expected to benefit from Prolific Studio's experience in compliance-sensitive animation production.

Market Outlook:

The animation production industry is projected to continue strong growth through 2030 across both regions. Increased investment in digital marketing, the rise of immersive media, growth in mobile-first content, and rapid adoption of animated content across social platforms are all contributing factors.

Prolific Studio's expansion into Australia and the UAE positions the studio to serve clients across multiple time zones, with production teams capable of delivering on Australian, Middle Eastern, and US business hours. The studio plans to continue building regional production capabilities through 2026 and beyond.

About Prolific Studio:

Prolific Studio is a full-service animation production company offering 2D animation, 3D animation, motion graphics, explainer videos, gaming trailers, medical animation, architectural rendering, and video production services to clients worldwide. With offices in Palo Alto, Los Angeles, New York, Colorado, and London, the studio serves brands across SaaS, healthcare, real estate, fintech, education, gaming, and entertainment industries.

For more information about Prolific Studio's animation services in Australia, visit https://prolificstudio.co/animation-studio-australia/.

For more information about animation services in the UAE, visit https://prolificstudio.co/animation-studio-uae/.

Borlaug 3D Animation Short Commercial by Prolific Studio

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