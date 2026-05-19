US Workers Want More Personal Communication in the AI Era

Research Charts

Workers want AI to support, not replace, genuine conversations. Companies that blend tech with a human touch will win the talent race” — Reputation Leaders CEO Laurence Evans

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new Vantage Point Report (based on a national survey of 1,000 adults) by Reputation Leaders reveals a strong majority of US employees want artificial intelligence to enhance, not replace, internal communications.

4 internal comms findings from the report:

1. 73% of US employees prefer more human, personal updates at work.

2. 63% want company messages to feel more like a conversation.

3. Americans are divided on AI-driven company updates: 33% want more, 31% are neutral, 36% aren’t convinced.

4. The top employee retention driver? More human conversations and face-to-face check-ins, not digital-only communication.

“Workers want AI to support, not replace, genuine conversations. Companies that blend tech with a human touch will win the talent race,” said Reputation Leaders CEO Laurence Evans.

In response to AI job losses Americans urged leaders to invest in long-term employee reskilling (22% overall, 32% among Boomers) and transparency about AI job impacts (17%).

Evans commented, “Americans aren’t Luddites. They embrace an AI future but also don’t want to get left behind. The key is seeing your employees and AI as co-investments with complementary benefits.”

Research Methodology

Reputation Leaders conducted a 10-minute online survey in December 2025 among 1,000 American adults aged 18+ to gather U.S. findings. The data was weighted to reflect U.S. demographics by age, gender, and region. The sample carries a margin of error of +/- 3.1% at the 95% confidence level.

Click here to access the full report.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.