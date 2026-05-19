Free TOEFL Course Launched to Help Students Access Global Academic Opportunities

Free TOEFL training aimed at providing structured learning resources for students and professionals preparing for international education.

Our scheme would help people access TOEFL preparation and help, this will help more Nigerians compete confidently at a global level.” — Temi Odurinde

LAGOS, LAGOS, NIGERIA, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Odurinde eLearning platform announced free TOEFL training aimed at providing structured learning resources for students and professionals preparing for international education and migration opportunities.The programme is set to connect learners through TOEFL Community Nigeria , it is also designed to help more Nigerians prepare for the globally recognised Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), an examination widely required by universities, scholarship providers, and immigration authorities across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and several other countries.Education experts have increasingly highlighted the importance of accessible test preparation in countries where high-quality international exam coaching remains financially out of reach for many students. By removing cost barriers, the new programme offers supplementary lessons and preparation resources via the Odurinde eLearning YouTube page to increase the number of Nigerian students successfully applying for overseas study opportunities.Sheriff Ogunremi, tutor at Odurinde eLearning and the lead tutor of the TOEFL training said “the free TOEFL course will provide learners with structured lessons covering reading, listening, speaking, and writing skills, alongside examination strategies, practice materials, and community-based support”.Mr Ogunremi added “beyond examination success, the programme seeks to help participants build long-term academic communication skills that can support university studies and professional development internationally.”Participants will also gain access to peer discussions and updates through TOEFL Community Nigeria, a growing online learning community focused on helping students exchange preparation tips, scholarship information, and study experiences.The organisers noted that the Odurinde eLearning YouTube page will serve as an additional learning hub featuring video tutorials, exam guidance, and expert-led discussions aimed at improving learner confidence before test day.Temi, founder of Odurinde eLearning, said, “Many talented students miss international opportunities simply because they lack affordable preparation resources. This initiative is focused on helping them jump that huddle. Our scheme would help people access TOEFL preparation and help, this will help more Nigerians compete confidently at a global level.”The TOEFL exam continues to play a major role in global education mobility. According to Educational Testing Service (ETS), the organisation behind TOEFL, the examination is accepted by more than 13,000 institutions in over 160 countries worldwide.Demand for TOEFL preparation resources has also grown steadily in Nigeria as increasing numbers of students pursue scholarships, postgraduate education, and relocation opportunities abroad.Industry observers say digital learning platforms are becoming increasingly important in bridging educational gaps across Africa by delivering flexible and affordable learning solutions to underserved communities.Registration for the free TOEFL course is expected to open online through the Odurinde eLearning platform, with additional announcements and learning updates to be published regularly across its digital channels.About Odurinde eLearning Platform.Odurinde eLearning platform is a digital education and skills development platform providing online and in-person training programmes across areas including English language preparation, digital marketing, SEO, technology, and professional development. The platform is focused on improving access to quality education through practical, flexible, and community-driven learning experiences for students and professionals in Nigeria and beyond.

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