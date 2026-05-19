How Africa's Software Bill Became a Startup Called Sipstory

Sipstory launches an AI-powered social media platform priced in Naira, Cedis, and Shillings - built by Africans, for African businesses and creators.

If your pricing model punishes people every time the dollar strengthens, you are not really serving them. You are just tolerating them.” — Seun Adeniyi, Co-Founder, Sipstory

ABUJA, FCT, NIGERIA, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every month, African businesses pay for tools they didn't design, priced in currencies they don't control.

It starts small. A Buffer subscription here. A Hootsuite seat licence there. But multiply that across millions of startups, agencies, NGOs, and creators across Lagos, Accra, Nairobi, and beyond, and what looks like a convenience becomes a continent-wide capital drain. Billions of dollars, leaving Africa annually, in exchange for software that was never built with Africa in mind.

Seun Adeniyi knows this problem firsthand. As the head of a non-profit institute in Nigeria, he spent years managing advocacy campaigns, community projects, and the social media presence that modern organisations depend on. What he couldn't manage was the cost.

"Every tool we tried was priced in dollars," he explains. "Buffer, Hootsuite, Sprout Social, good products, but financially punishing for a team operating in naira. The exchange rate doesn't sit still. A budget you set in January looks completely different by March."

Zoho Social offered some relief, but not enough. The free tier fell short of real organisational needs. The per-seat pricing made scaling painful. And the workflows, the approval chains, the content creation pipelines, the collaboration features teams actually rely on, felt built for a different user entirely.

So Seun did what frustrated product managers do. He built the thing herself.

Sipstory: Built for African Teams

Launched out of Nigeria, Sipstory is an AI-powered social media management platform designed specifically for African businesses and creators. It supports content generation, automation, and scheduling across more than 20 social platforms, and it is priced entirely in local currencies.

Nigerian users pay in Naira. Ghanaian users pay in Cedis. Kenyan users pay in Shillings. No USD invoices. No mid-month budget surprises triggered by a Federal Reserve announcement. No exchange rate anxiety baked into every renewal.

"The most important decision we made wasn't about features," says Seun. "It was about money. If your pricing model punishes people every time the dollar strengthens, you're not really serving them; you're just tolerating them."

AI at the Core, Not as an Add-On

Unlike platforms that bolt AI onto existing workflows, Sipstory was built with AI at its foundation. Agentic content workflows allow teams to generate, review, and schedule posts without the creative burden falling entirely on already-stretched staff. For non-profits, small agencies, and solo creators operating without dedicated content teams, this isn't a luxury - it's how the work gets done.

Data Sovereignty and Local Support

Beyond pricing, Sipstory addresses two concerns that matter deeply to African organisations: where their data lives and who supports them when things go wrong.

User data stays within the country of operation. Support is provided by a team that understands the operational realities of running a business on the continent, not a generic help desk built for a global average.

The Bigger Picture

Sipstory's launch is part of a wider shift in African tech, one that moves beyond adapting foreign tools for local use and towards building original infrastructure for a market that is too large, too dynamic, and too sophisticated to remain an afterthought.

Africa has over 600 million internet users. Its creator economy is expanding rapidly. Its startup ecosystem is maturing. What it has lacked is not ambition or talent, it has lacked tools built at home, priced at home, and supported at home.

"We can build them ourselves," says Seun. "And we are."

Sipstory is available now. Learn more at sipstory.tech.

About Sipstory

Sipstory is a social media management platform built for African businesses and creators. It offers AI-powered content workflows, multi-platform scheduling across 18+ channels, and local currency pricing in Nigerian Naira, Ghanaian Cedis, and Kenyan Shillings.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.