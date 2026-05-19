WuXi AppTec Expands Global Manufacturing Capacity as Customer Demand Accelerates

WuXi AppTec’s Middletown site, Delaware, United States WuXi AppTec’s Couvet site, Switzerland WuXi AppTec’s Singapore site WuXi AppTec’s Taixing site, China [New]

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WuXi AppTec , a global pharmaceutical CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization), is adding significant new drug substance and drug product manufacturing capacity over the next two years across the United States, Europe, and Asia, to meet growing demand from its global customer base.To support that expansion, the company plans to increase capital expenditures at least 17 percent this year to between RMB 6.5 billion and RMB 7.5 billion.WuXi AppTec executives described the company’s expansion plans during a recent analyst call to discuss earnings for the first quarter of 2026. “As an enabler of innovation, WuXi AppTec continues to accelerate global capacity planning and capability building proactively to meet the growing needs of our customers,” said Dr. Minzhang Chen, Co-CEO of WuXi AppTec, “we remain committed to our core value of ‘doing the right thing and doing it right,’ continuously enhancing operational resilience, and delivering greater value for the industry and for patients.”As a key part of this strategy, WuXi AppTec will commence operations later this year at a new plant in Middletown, Delaware. It will be its largest U.S. facility, covering 1.74 million square feet. It is purpose-built for drug product manufacturing for the North American market. Operations will begin in Q4 2026 for oral solid dosage manufacturing, and expand in Q4 2027 for sterile/injectable production.On the other side of the Atlantic, WuXi AppTec has expanded drug product manufacturing and packaging capacity in Couvet, Switzerland to support rising commercial demand. A new PSD-4 spray dryer is expected to become operational in Q4 this year.In Asia, WuXi AppTec’s Singapore site, currently under construction, will be operational in 2027, further enhancing the company’s global API manufacturing network for both small molecules and TIDES drugs.In addition, in China, two new small molecule API plants at Taixing site are expected to become operational this year, and two additional plants dedicated to oligonucleotide, peptide and PMO production are currently under construction and scheduled to be operational in 2027. WuXi AppTec also plans to initiate the construction of another new API production site in Changzhou ahead of schedule to better meet growing customer demand.Together, these infrastructure investments will support our company in translating ideas into scalable solutions, operating as part of a single integrated CRDMO platform to support innovators across the globe.Against a consistently strong influx of orders, WuXi AppTec has demonstrated high efficiency of capacity delivery. As of the end of 2025, WuXi AppTec’s total reactor volume of small molecule APIs has reached over 4,000 kL. Furthermore, total volume of solid-phase peptide synthesis reactors is expected to exceed 130,000 liters in 2026. At present, three new TIDES plants are also under accelerated construction in Taixing site and in Singapore site.This rapid capacity ramp-up enables the platform to quickly address unmet medical needs worldwide – particularly in high-growth therapeutic areas like metabolic disease, where demand for both TIDES-based and small molecule-based treatments has surged.With new capacity coming online across three continents, a CapEx plan of RMB 6.5–7.5 billion for 2026, and a pipeline of 3,550 small molecule development and manufacturing projects, WuXi AppTec is well positioned to support the full lifecycle of drug development for customers worldwide.

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