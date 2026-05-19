CloudFiles Crosses 1,000 Customers and 230 Five-Star Reviews for Salesforce SharePoint Integration Solution

Salesforce SharePoint Integration using CloudFiles | Best Solution | 5 Star on AppExchange | 230+ Reviews Integrate Salesforce and SharePoint with the most advanced Solution on AppExchange | CloudFiles | 230+ 5 star reviews

Enterprises across 14 industries and 5 continents choose CloudFiles to connect Salesforce and SharePoint and automate document workflows with Flows.

Salesforce and SharePoint power the enterprise. CloudFiles makes them work as one - no code, no complexity, no storage limits. 1,000 customers and 230 five-star reviews later, we know we got it right!” — Vishesh Singhal, Co-Founder & CEO, CloudFiles

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudFiles today announced it has surpassed 1,000 enterprise customers and 230 five-star reviews on Salesforce AppExchange (AgentExchnage), cementing its position as the most positively reviewed native Salesforce SharePoint integration on the platform.For enterprise teams running Salesforce alongside Microsoft SharePoint, the problem has always been the same - files live in two places, versions fall out of sync, and employees waste hours on manual transfers that should never happen. CloudFiles eliminates this entirely. Teams access, manage, and automate SharePoint files directly from any Salesforce record without ever leaving the platform.What drives adoption across 14 industries is the combination of depth and simplicity. CloudFiles supports automated folder hierarchies, bi directional sync, Flow and Apex automation, metadata management, and document engagement analytics - letting teams see exactly who viewed a file, when, and for how long, directly inside Salesforce. No other AppExchange integration in this category offers this level of visibility.For regulated industries, CloudFiles carries the most comprehensive compliance stack available - SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, GDPR, ISO 27001, ISO 27017, ISO 27018, and CSA STAR certified. Enterprise teams go live in under 30 minutes with zero custom development.Rated 5.0 stars with 230+ reviews, CloudFiles is available with a free trial on Salesforce AppExchange: https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N4V00000Gh9uFUAR About CloudFilesCloudFiles is a Salesforce-native document management platform trusted by 1,000+ customers across 14 industries and 5 continents. Certified SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, GDPR ISO 27001, ISO 27017, ISO 27018, and CSA STAR. Headquartered in Fremont, California.Learn more at cloudfiles.io.

CloudFiles Demo video | Document Management and Automation for Salesforce

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