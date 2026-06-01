Ziffity Recognized as Adobe Commerce Gold Partner, Marking a Milestone in Digital Commerce Leadership

This partnership underscores Ziffity’s commitment to driving innovation and delivering enterprise-grade digital commerce experiences

Team Ziffity brings together seasoned Magento-certified experts with deep platform expertise, shaped by hands-on delivery, active open-source contributions, and continuous certification.” — Vinod Kankaria, CEO, Ziffity

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ziffity, a full-service eCommerce agency in the USA, has now become an official Adobe Gold Solution Partner. The technology service provider with 12+ years of market presence is now set to deliver its next level of partner advantage to its clientele.

CEO and Co-founder of Ziffity, Mr. Vinod Kankaria, said, "We've been with Adobe ever since we forayed into eCommerce, and we are happy to climb up the ranks in the partnership level."

As an Adobe Gold Solution partner, Ziffity gains access to extensive resources, prioritized support, and advanced learning, helping the team master the platform even better.

"We’re leveraging the expertise from our Gold partnership to deliver stronger solutions that solve our customers’ most critical challenges", Vinod added.

Ziffity's prime focus will be on leveraging the platform's out-of-the-box features to the fullest to solve their customers' complex eCommerce challenges. This approach enables the agency to reduce its dependency on third-party systems, minimize total cost of ownership, and shorten time-to-market.

Ziffity has been a consistent contributor to the open-source version of Adobe Commerce – Magento Open Source. As a trusted eCommerce development company , Ziffity’s team of 65+ Magento-certified experts stands as a testament to this deep platform expertise.

Reflecting on the journey down the years, CEO Vinod said, "We started from the basic partnership tier like everyone else. Since then, our team has been relentless in expanding its knowledge of the platform through certifications, in-house bootcamp sessions, and partner-exclusive webinars.

About Ziffity

Ziffity, with 12+ years of eCommerce experience, provides end-to-end eCommerce solutions that help brands not only launch but thrive in the changing digital landscape. Ziffity's eCommerce portfolio include Magento development services, implementation, migration, integration, customization, digital marketing, cloud, and project rescue.

Complementing the eCommerce services, Ziffity provides AI implementation, AI model training development, and Agentic AI solutions to empower its clients to provide advanced shopping experiences, improve operational efficiency and data-driven decision making.

Ziffity is also an Allied Partner of the National Association of Electrical Distributors (NAED), which enables the technology service provider to work closely with distribution networks to solve real-world industry-specific challenges.

To learn more about our Adobe Commerce services and partnership advantages, visit our partner page - Magento Partner Agency

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