American Airlines Cargo connects to CargoWise for efficient eBookings

American Airlines Cargo joins a growing group of international air freight carriers who have directly integrated with CargoWise

Freight forwarders who use CargoWise can easily book and manage shipments with American Airlines Cargo without leaving the platform

Our seamless integration with CargoWise brings our network directly into customers’ workflows, reducing complexity and making it easier to access capacity and do business with American Airlines Cargo” — Roger Samways, Vice President Commercial for American Airlines Cargo

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) today announced that American Airlines Cargo , has joined the CargoWise Carrier Connectivity Program. The direct data integration enables freight forwarders to efficiently plan, book, confirm and manage shipments with American Airlines Cargo in real-time from within CargoWise, the industry’s leading logistics execution platform.American Airlines Cargo joins a growing group of international air freight carriers who have directly integrated with CargoWise as a key step in the digital transformation of their organization, driving greater efficiency and accuracy across the supply chain by replacing manual intervention with straight through processing.American Airlines Cargo transports cargo daily between major cities in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Latin America and Asia. Offering a variety of products and handling capabilities across its domestic and international network, the airline supports shipments from life-saving pharmaceuticals to perishables and ecommerce on the world’s largest passenger network, including temperature-controlled capabilities available in more than 180 markets.The direct data connection with American Airlines Cargo enables CargoWise customers, which include 23 of the 25 largest global freight forwarders worldwide , to access American Airlines’ schedules, rates, capacity and bookings as well as the ability to easily change digital bookings, all without leaving CargoWise.“With a global network operating over 180 international widebody flights daily during the peak summer season, American Airlines Cargo delivers the scale and reliability customers need. Our seamless integration with CargoWise brings that network directly into customers’ workflows, reducing complexity and making it easier to access capacity and do business with American Airlines Cargo worldwide,” said Roger Samways, Vice President Commercial for American Airlines Cargo.Jorre Cobelens, Vice President – Logistics Data, AI and Connectivity, WiseTech Global, said: “North America is the second largest air freight market in the world making it an important region for WiseTech and our CargoWise customers. American Airlines Cargo is one of the pioneers leading the way to remove manual processes as the supply chain moves toward the greater efficiency, accuracy and agility of straight through processing and we are excited to support their digital strategies. Importantly, the direct data connection supports IATA’s ONE Record standard for data sharing.“Now, the many freight forwarders who use CargoWise can easily book and manage shipments with American Airlines Cargo without leaving the platform. The direct data integration enables the airline’s customers to access rich real-time data to research, book and modify bookings through to final execution and digital transmission of the Master Air Waybill,” Cobelens added.

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