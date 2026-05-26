The 2026 wedding industry by the numbers: 2.5 million U.S. weddings projected, 99.5 percent AI sizing accuracy, and wedding bundles starting at $199. Source: The Knot, SuitCentury. The 2026 wedding suit palette: terracotta, sage, espresso, and warm camel replace the navy and charcoal defaults of the 2010s. Source: Pinterest Predicts 2026. The 2026 wedding party shift: groomsmen share a coordinated color palette rather than wearing identical accessories.

SuitCentury's 2026 wedding suit trends report finds earth tones replacing navy as the new default, plus four other style shifts for grooms in 2026.

Most grooms want to keep their wedding suit instead of returning a rental Monday morning. Fit was the main barrier to buying online, and the AI suit size calculator was our answer to that.” — Suitcentury Team

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States is expected to host close to 2.5 million weddings in 2026 according to industry data from The Knot. Grooms are spending differently on what they wear at those weddings. SuitCentury, the Rochester-based online menswear company, today released its 2026 Wedding Suit Trends Report. The report identifies five style changes for the year and comeswith the company's AI sizing tool for grooms who now buy their wedding suits online instead of in a store.By the Numbers- 2.5 million weddings expected in the United States in 2026 (The Knot)- Roughly 40 percent of those weddings now happen outdoors or at destination venues (The Knot)- $150 to $250: typical rental cost for a single wedding suit, per wearer, per event- $199: starting price of a SuitCentury wedding bundle, owned after purchase- 9,000+ AI sizing calculations completed by SuitCentury customers since launch- 99.5 percent: SuitCentury's reported fit-accuracy rate across those calculationsGoogle Trends shows steady growth in searches for "wedding suit colors" and "2026 wedding suit trends" over the past year. Pinterest's annual Predicts report listed warm earth tones among the top wedding color directions for 2026. According to The Knot, a growing share of U.S. weddings now happen outdoors or at destinations, which is reshaping what fabric andcolor makes sense for the suit. At the same time, more wedding parties are choosing to buy their suits rather than rent. But grooms who buy a wedding suit online cannot try it on first.Earth-tone palettes replace navy and charcoal. Terracotta, sage, espresso, and warm camel are pulling buyers away from the default navy and grey, especially for spring and outdoor weddings. Pinterest's 2026 wedding trend forecast called out warm earth tones as one of the year's main wedding color directions.The three-piece is back. Waistcoats are returning to wedding wear after years of decline. Many grooms are using them as a way to stand apart from groomsmen who are wearing the same suit color.Groomsmen are coordinating rather than matching. The identical-look wedding party is giving way to a different approach in 2026. The suit color stays consistent across all groomsmen, but ties, pocket squares, and vests differ from one person to the next. The overall look is that of a styled wedding party rather than a uniformed group.Fabric choice is driven by venue as much as season. Linen and lightweight wool are common picks for outdoor and destination weddings. Velvet, often in burgundy or forest green, is showing up more often at evening and winter receptions. Indoor formal ceremonies still call for structured wool.White is no longer the automatic shirt choice. Soft cream, dusty blue, and muted taupe are becoming popular shirt colors among grooms, typically paired with ties in the same color family.The full 2026 wedding suit trends report, with examples and styling notes for each trend, is available on SuitCentury's site.The trend findings in the report draw on Pinterest's annual Predicts wedding forecast for 2026, search demand data from Google Trends covering January 2024 through April 2026, industry data from The Knot on U.S. wedding venues and spending, and SuitCentury's internal customer order data from the 2025 wedding season. Quantitative claims in the report are citedinline.Across these five trends, one practical factor matters more than any other. More grooms are now buying their wedding suits online instead of in a store. They cannot try a suit on before purchase the way they could in a tailor's shop. SuitCentury's AI sizing tool was built for that case. The tool asks for three inputs (waist, height, and weight) and takesunder a minute to use. No tape measure is required. SuitCentury reports a 99.5 percent fit-accuracy rate across more than 9,000 customer sizing calculations to date, with the underlying model trained on real customer fit data over time.In a statement accompanying the report, SuitCentury said: "Grooms this year want a wedding suit that looks like them, and most of them want to keep the suit instead of returning a rental on Monday morning. Fit was the main reason grooms hesitated to buy online. The AI sizing tool was our answer to that."Suit rentals for weddings typically cost between $150 and $250 per wearer for a single evening. SuitCentury's wedding bundles start at $199 and customers keep the suit after the wedding. Each bundle includes a jacket, pants, dress shirt, tie, and socks. The company also offers free home try-on before purchase, 30-day returns, and a group ordering system forwedding parties with members in different cities. SuitCentury's 2026 wedding collection includes the colors, fabrics, and three-piece options described in the report.About SuitCenturySuitCentury was founded in 2023 and is based in Rochester, New York. The company sells men's suits and tuxedos online with the goal of giving customers a suit they can own rather than rent for a single event. SuitCentury's products include complete suit and tuxedo bundles starting at $199, an AI sizing calculator, free home try-on, and a group ordering systemfor weddings and other events. More information is available at suitcentury.com.Press Contact: press@suitcentury.com

The 2026 Wedding Suit Trends Report

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