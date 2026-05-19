SteelTree Announces Launch of Its Operational Decision Intelligence Service

SteelTree helps industrial teams see issues earlier, decide faster, execute more effectively, and continuously learn across fast-moving operations.

SteelTree helps teams see issues earlier, decide faster, execute more effectively, and continuously learn across fast-moving operations.

SteelTree starts by helping teams SEE clearly, but visibility alone is not enough. The real value comes from helping teams decide faster, execute more effectively, and continuously learn.” — Peter Price

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SteelTree today announced the launch of its new Operational Decision Intelligence service designed to help industrial teams improve awareness, reduce friction, and coordinate action across fast-moving operations.Built for industrial companies, SteelTree helps teams move beyond disconnected dashboards, spreadsheets, reports, and silos to improve visibility, coordination, and execution across day-to-day operations.SteelTree enables teams to quickly identify changes, recurring issues, performance drift, coordination gaps, and priorities requiring attention.The service is designed around a simple model:SteelTree helps industrial teams:• See what’s happening• Decide what matters most• Coordinate and execute actions faster• Continuously learn before small issues become larger problems“Most teams are not lacking systems or data,” said Kanwar Arora, Founder of SteelTree. “What they’re lacking is continuous operational awareness across fast-moving environments. Teams still spend too much time moving between dashboards, spreadsheets, reports, and silos just to understand what requires attention. SteelTree reduces the friction between operational signals, decisions, and action.”Unlike traditional BI, dashboarding, and reporting tools that often depend on analysts, dashboard development, and delayed reporting cycles, SteelTree is focused on helping teams maintain awareness and coordination without adding overhead.The company believes many organizations still struggle with operational visibility and coordination despite significant investments in business systems and reporting tools.“As the software industry races to embed AI across enterprise applications, many teams still struggle with a more fundamental challenge, maintaining awareness across fast-moving operations and coordinating action effectively,” said Peter Price, Founder of SteelTree. “SteelTree starts by helping teams SEE clearly, but visibility alone is not enough. The real value comes from helping teams decide faster, execute more effectively, and continuously learn across day-to-day operations.”SteelTree’s launch is focused on industrial teams looking to improve operational awareness, decision-making, and coordination without the complexity typically associated with traditional enterprise analytics and reporting tools.The service is available immediately with free access at:About SteelTreeSteelTree is a Los Angeles-based Operational Decision Intelligence company focused on helping industrial teams improve operational awareness, coordination, and execution across fast-moving environments. SteelTree helps teams see issues earlier, decide faster, execute more effectively, and continuously learn across fast-moving operations.Contact:news@steeltree.ai

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