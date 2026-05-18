Learn more about the June Primary Election

The nominated candidates from each party's primary ballot will be placed on the November General Election ballot

Ballots for the June 30, 2026, Primary Election will be mailed to eligible voters in Douglas County beginning on June 8.

June 8 is also the last day for voters who are affiliated with a political party to change or withdraw their affiliation if they wish to vote in a different party’s Primary Election. Visit Colorado’s secure, statewide voter registration database, GoVoteColorado.gov, to register to vote, check your voter registration status, select your political affiliation, or update your mailing address.

DID YOU KNOW?

Registered Democrats will receive the Democratic Primary ballot.

Registered Republicans will receive the Republican Primary ballot.

Unaffiliated voters will receive both major party ballots in the mail and may choose which one to vote for and return. Unaffiliated voters may only return one party’s ballot. Returning two voted ballots will result in neither ballot counting.

Two minor parties, the Libertarian Party and Unity Party, are also holding a Primary Election.

Visit the On the Ballot page on DouglasCOVotes.gov to view a sample ballot for each party’s Primary Election.

to view a sample ballot for each party’s Primary Election. The nominated candidates from each party’s primary ballot will be placed on the November General Election ballot.

For official voter resources and election information, or to chat with Elections staff, visit DouglasCOVotes.gov, or contact Douglas County Elections by phone at 303-660-7444.