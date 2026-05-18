Podcast: Autonomous IndyCar racing (part 1)
Artificial intelligence techniques are driving the development of autonomous vehicles. Madhur Behl, an NSF-supported associate professor, discusses how the high-speed world of racing helps advance safe autonomous vehicles.
Listen to NSF Discovery Files wherever you get your podcasts.
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