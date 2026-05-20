Wide Open Saloon Partners with Riot BBQ

Elevating Its Destination Dining Experience, the Sedalia entertainment destination strengthens program with one of Colorado’s most recognized barbecue teams

SEDALIA, CO, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wide Open Saloon , the scenic, music-driven destination, where Colorado comes to play, is proud to announce a new culinary partnership with Riot BBQ , bringing one of Colorado’s most celebrated barbecue programs to its kitchen in an ongoing collaboration.Riot BBQ, led by Chef Manny Barella and Pitmaster Patrick Klaiber, now anchors the food experience at Wide Open Saloon, further elevating the venue’s blend of live music, sweeping Front Range views, and community-driven hospitality.Following a successful limited-time residency at The Stockyards Bar during the 2026 National Western Stock Show, the partnership builds on momentum for both brands. Riot BBQ expands its reach beyond its flagship location in Denver with a long-term home in Sedalia, while Wide Open Saloon continues to invest in its culinary program as a core part of the guest experience, reinforcing its position as a destination for both music and dining.Since opening last summer, Riot BBQ has been celebrated for its unique approach, combining the flavors of Northern Mexico's rich, live-fire traditions with the time-tested techniques of Texas barbecue. Helmed by James Beard Semifinalist Chef Manny Barella, whose childhood in Monterrey sparked a lifelong passion for live-fire cooking, and MICHELIN-recognized Pitmaster Patrick Klaiber, one of Colorado’s most decorated pitmasters, Riot BBQ’s outpost at Wide Open Saloon further underscores the duo’s mission to widen guests’ notions of what barbecue is, and what it can be."We're thrilled to expand Riot BBQ into Sedalia with the launch of our partnership with Wide Open Saloon," said Barella. "There's nothing more restorative than good food and good music, and this partnership really drives that message home."“This partnership is about continuing the camaraderie we established at The Stockyards residency and bringing that same level of partnership, food, and energy back home to Sedalia,” said Todd Hills, Owner of Wide Open Saloon. “Wide Open has always been about creating a place where people can come together; this partnership allows us to deepen that experience.”Founded by Todd Hills, Wide Open Saloon opened in 2020 following a full renovation of the historic Johnson’s Corner site in Sedalia. What began as a passion project has grown into a regional destination, known for its expansive indoor-outdoor layout, scenic views, and a consistent lineup of live country, rock, and regional acts.Leah Hills, Chief Operating Officer, has led the evolution of the guest experience across both Wide Open Saloon and Wide Awake Eatery in Castle Rock, overseeing operations, programming, and brand development.“Food, music, and atmosphere all have to work together,” said Leah Hills. “With Riot BBQ, we’re building something that feels complete – a place where guests can come for dinner, stay for the music, and spend the entire evening here.”At Wide Open, the setting is as much a part of the experience as the programming. Perched in Sedalia with panoramic views of the Front Range, the venue draws locals and visitors alike seeking a destination that blends Colorado landscape with a strong sense of community. Live performances remain central, with a steady calendar of bands and artists that position Wide Open as one of the region’s most active music venues.Be sure to follow Wide Open Saloon on social media and sign up for their newsletter to keep up with the latest events and announcements.Images, bios, and logos are available in the media kit For additional information and interviews, please contact wideopen@agencypr.co.

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