Fort Irwin hosts joint-force domestic violence intervention training

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Responding to domestic disturbances requires more than standard protocol — it demands specialized intervention, de-escalation skills, and compassion. To better equip those on the front lines of these high-stress situations, 25 students from across the region and from two branches of the armed forces participated in the specialized Army Domestic Violence Intervention Training (DVIT) course at Fort Irwin.

The training brought together a joint force of first responders, including Fort Irwin Military Police (MPs), Criminal Investigation Division (CID) partners, Family Advocacy Program (FAP) office personnel, partners from Camp Roberts and MPs from both Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) Barstow and Twentynine Palms. Designed to support the implementation of the Army Family Advocacy Program (AR 608-18), the course aimed to strengthen early intervention, victim protection, and investigative effectiveness using a multidisciplinary framework.

“Our goal is to provide service members and civilian professionals with practical intervention, de-escalation, and communication skills they can use both in the field and in everyday life," said Elizabeth Bailey, DVIT course manager for the Advanced Law Enforcement Training Division. "Through a multidisciplinary approach, the training emphasizes victim safety, early intervention, and equipping personnel with tools to respond effectively and compassionately in high-stress situations.”

The DVIT course develops competencies in three major operational areas: domestic violence recognition and dynamics, first-responder intervention techniques, and investigation and legal considerations. Students learn to identify behavioral indicators of abuse, utilize victim-centered response methods, and properly document evidence.

Sgt. Maj. Jerald Stephens, Department of Emergency Services sergeant major, noted the course is critical for joint forces across the region. "This training provides understanding risk factors from the perspective of a potential victim and is of the utmost importance for our military police officers," he said.

To reinforce classroom instruction, the course featured practical training components, including scenario-based response exercises, interview-technique practice, and victim-support coordination drills. Students applied these skills during a First Responder Practical Exercise featuring domestic violence scenario training at a Fort Irwin Family House on May 7. The week-long training concluded with a DVIT graduation ceremony at the Fort Irwin Education Center on May 8.

By improving patrol response quality and strengthening coordination with FAP, the DVIT course reduces repeat-offender risk windows and enhances community trust, demonstrating the installation's commitment to protecting Soldiers and Families, while improving quality of life across Fort Irwin and the U.S. Armed Forces. For more information on this training and other installation updates, check out our Facebook page by going to http://www.facebook.com/ftirwin.