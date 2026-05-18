Human performance programs recognized for excellence at Symposium

Leaders from the Department of the War convened at the Hampton Roads Convention Center for the annual Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) Symposium, held May 12-14. The event brought together experts from the five readiness domains, Army senior leaders, industry, and academia to share lessons learned and best practices for enhancing warfighter readiness.

“H2F is transforming the way our warfighters are prepared to dominate the modern battlefield”, said Lt. Gen. David Francis, the Army’s Proponent for H2F. “As we see in the current operational environment, the battlefield is rapidly evolving, and the subject matter expertise within our H2F teams is evolving to ensure our warfighters are prepared to meet the needs of the battlefield at a moment’s notice”.

The “Best-in-Class” H2F awards recognize excellence in the design, implementation, and execution of H2F Performance Team initiatives across the Army. These awards honor teams that demonstrate measurable impact on Soldier readiness and lethality, while supporting brigade commanders’ objectives and the Army’s strategic priorities.

This year, the Army’s Proponent for H2F recognized five outstanding H2F teams in the categories of Physical, Non-Physical, Interdisciplinary, Army National Guard, and U.S. Army Reserve.

The 2026 H2F “Best in Class” program winners are:

![]()Best in Class for the Physical Domain: 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, Fairbanks, Alaska, and their innovative Wolf Recovery Program.

The “Wolf Recovery” initiative prioritized integrating Soldiers who return from an exercise, deployment, or rotation by mandating that each warfighter who spent over two weeks forward, participate in a standardized 90-minute session incorporating all five domains of the H2F System. This 90-minute session provides immediate, actionable feedback to subject matter experts within the H2F Team, enabling them to provide key insights to the Brigade command team on the readiness of their formation post-exercise. During the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 26-02 recovery, H2F personnel conducted 149 on-the-spot injury evaluations, expediting the typical 7-10 day access-to-care delay and keeping soldiers with their units. Within one week, leaders across the Brigade received an anonymized roll-up of their survey data, providing actionable insights down to the platoon level into their formation’s holistic status and well-being.

“I am exceptionally proud of our Brigade’s H2F team. They’ve proven that the most important aspect of building a strong H2F program is to build strong relationships with the chain of command”, said 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, commander, Col. Christopher Brawley. “I speak to our Brigade H2F Director, Dr. Ellie Van Luit, multiple times every day. She understands my intent and translates it into results. I could not be prouder of what our H2F team has accomplished and I’m grateful for the Army’s recognition. It’s great to see their hard work and commitment to our soldiers recognized. The Army is recognizing what we already know: We have the best H2F team in the Army.”

Best in Class for the Non- Physical Domain: 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, New York, and their Performance Under Pressure Protocol (PUP2).

![]()The PUP2 initiative is focused on preparing Soldiers for the rigors of the U.S. Army’s Air Assault School and the high failure rate of the phase II sling load hands-on examination. The course's cadre noticed that candidates were falling apart mentally, panicking, and losing composure during the hands-on examination, leading to both high first-time failure rates and high overall no-goes. To address this, the cognitive performance specialist within the H2F team developed a workshop for Soldiers who were slotted to attend Air Assault school and outlined what performance anxiety is and how to combat it. The workshop included three deliberate practice sessions. As a result, the cadre saw a 50% reduction in first-time failure rate and a noticeable decrease in candidate mental shutdowns during the examination process.

“The 10thCAB’s mission demands absolute precision under the most unforgiving conditions. The PUP2 program is critical to our readiness because it equips our Soldiers with the skills necessary to conquer performance anxiety, whether in the sling-load yard at Air Assault School or in the aircraft on mission”, said Col. Jesse Blanton, commander 10th Combat Aviation Brigade. “By integrating specialized mental conditioning directly into our training pipelines, our H2F team has proven cognitive performance can be deliberately trained, just like marksmanship or physical fitness. The long-term goal is for every Soldier to carry this cognitive agility forward throughout their career.”

Best in Class for the Regular Army: 17th Field Artillery Brigade, I Corps, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, and their Warrior Wellness Workshop.

![]()The 17th Field Artillery Brigade’s H2F Program developed the Warrior Wellness Workshop (W3) as a proactive, interdisciplinary initiative designed to evolve the Army Body Composition Program (ABCP) from an administrative “check in the box” requirement into a “whole person” approach that looks at each individual Soldier as a complete weapons system. This comprehensive approach ensures that Soldiers' body composition optimization is never a detriment to performance, but a primary driver of a more resilient, lethal, and ready warfighter. The H2F team conducts post-workshop assessments that reflect rapid buy-in, including a 16% increase in understanding of fat loss physiology, a 28.9% increase in dietary confidence, and a 21.4% increase in sleep improvement plans within one week. These shifts are mirrored by unit-wide results: of 110 participants, 53.3% increased Skeletal Muscle Mass (SMM)while top performers achieved a 9.4% reduction in body fat. This framework is best exemplified by a 2024 case study in which a Soldier used W3 protocols to lose 51.9 lbs and 15.1% body fat while preserving their muscle mass and increasing their individual lethality, readiness, and Soldier proficiency, earning Runner-Up for the 17th Field Artillery Brigade’s Soldier of the Year.

"We consider our H2F team one of the crown jewels of the 17th Field Artillery Brigade. Discipline is built upon habits, and our world-class H2F team helps our warrior athletes build those habits by providing the knowledge, coaching, and motivation needed”, said Col. Timothy Lynch, 17th Field Artillery Brigade commander. “We are extremely proud of their dedication. It is the reason we're being recognized. This program is proof that when you invest in your people, they will exceed expectations, both on and off the battlefield."

Best in Class for the Army National Guard: the Alaska Army National Guard ![]() The Alaska ARNG H2F program has directly enhanced Soldier readiness, lethality, and overall quality of life, as demonstrated by an average 26-point increase in Army Fitness Test scores among “Get Fit” and “AVN Remedial PT program participants, an 85% increase in certified H2F Integrators in 2 years, and a trend of improved Holistic Health Assessment and Quality of Life surveys following the implementation of monthly “Food for Thought” sessions and the highly acclaimed “Project Odyssey” program. Alaska’s success hinges on a multi-faceted strategy that leverages proactive leadership, multi-component networking, digital outreach, and targeted education.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the Alaska Army National Guard’s H2F team and what they have accomplished this year. In a unique geographically Arctic environment we operate in, readiness isn’t optional—it’s everything. Our Soldiers must be physically dominant, mentally sharp, spiritually grounded, and resilient in every domain, often while balancing the demands of civilian careers and family responsibilities”, said Col. Aaron Kelsey, Alaska Army National Guard land force commander. The innovative programs our H2F team has built—Get Fit workouts, the H2F+Family Programs (J9) Wellness Course, monthly “Food for Thought” talks, and strategic partnerships with Project Odyssey, as well as embedded Holistic Health Assessments, and our Quality of Life surveys—represent exactly the kind of holistic, mission-focused approach the Army needs. By forging strong partnerships across the formation, with the State Surgeon’s Office, Behavioral Health, Chaplains, and our active-duty counterparts, they’ve created a true total-Soldier system that strengthens the entire Alaska ARNG enterprise.”

![]() Best in Class for the U.S. Army Reserve: 200th Military Police Command, United States Army Reserve, Fort Meade Maryland

The 200th Military Police Command established a premier, leading-edge H2F program within the Reserve Component, driving a culture of lifelong wellness, lethality, and readiness across the formation through innovative resourcing, technology, and widespread integration outside of Drill weekends. By leveraging assets already available on their installation, local unit partners, technology, and a deliberate culture change focusing on the five domains of H2F, the Command saw a 71% growth in H2F Integrators within their formation, grew participation within the Army Reserve’s Double Eagle Fitness Challenge by over 400%, and a noticeable improvement in unit morale.

"The 200th Military Police Command is driving a profound cultural shift in how we view overall Soldier health and well-being. Integrating H2F into our battle rhythms isn't just about passing a fitness test; it’s about lifelong wellness, sustained readiness, and increased lethality”, said Maj. Gen. Susie Kuilan, commander of the 200th Military Police Command. “Our H2F team has done phenomenal work pushing resources down to the tactical level, training our Integrators to be force multipliers, and amplifying our Command-wide fitness competitions throughout the year. We know that when we prioritize our physical, mental, sleep, nutritional, and spiritual readiness, it directly translates to increased lethality, stronger retention, and a more ready force. I am incredibly proud of our Command’s pioneering efforts to equip our formations with the tools they need to be resilient and mission-ready."

More information about the 2026 H2F Symposium is available here.