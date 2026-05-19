Aura Wireless Helps Legendz Way Distribution Turn Warehouse Wi‑Fi Coverage Into Operational Flexibility

Deployment delivers wall-to-wall coverage across a 750,000 sq. ft. facility using 4 APs and 4 Apogee antennas vs. 40-45 APs traditionally

Before Aura, weak Wi-Fi limited warehouse operations to the south side. With full floor-to-ceiling coverage, we can now use both sides efficiently, improve workflows, and maximize existing space.” — Mike Muzyka, Co-Owner, Legendz Way Distribution

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aura Wireless , a wireless infrastructure company helping enterprises and system integrators rethink Wi‑Fi coverage in large and complex spaces, today announced a completed deployment of its Apogee antenna solution at Legendz Way Distribution, a 750,000-square-foot warehouse operation.Before the Aura deployment, Legendz Way had Wi‑Fi in the building, but not everywhere the business needed to work. The company’s existing network of 13 ceiling-mounted access points supported some areas of the warehouse, while coverage limitations influenced where scanning, pick/pack activity, and daily workflows could happen with confidence.The difference showed up in the floor plan. On the south side of the racks, near roughly 40 truck bays, Legendz Way could support key scanning and pick/pack workflows. On the north side, where another roughly 40 truck bays created additional operating potential, coverage was not strong enough to use the space in the same way.“Before Aura, our Wi‑Fi coverage affected how we used the building. Our scanning and pick/pack stations were concentrated on the south side because that is where the coverage worked best. Now that we have floor-to-ceiling and wall-to-wall coverage, we can look at using both sides of the warehouse, splitting operations more efficiently, and making better use of the space we already have.” Mike Muzyka, Co-Owner, Legendz Way Distribution.A conventional full-coverage design would have required significantly more infrastructure. Legendz Way’s IT review validated that a traditional deployment would likely require 40–45 access points to provide full coverage. Beyond AP hardware, that model would also require Ethernet pulled to each AP location, fiber-connected switches with GBICs, switch and AP configuration labor, and scissor-lift rental to reach installation points throughout the facility.Aura approached the warehouse differently. Instead of treating every coverage gap as another access point location, Aura used Apogee antennas to extend and shape coverage from fewer infrastructure touchpoints. The final deployment used 4 access points paired with 4 Apogee antennas, creating 8 total deployment units. Because of the warehouse’s long footprint, the design concentrated fiber along the north wall rather than running infrastructure throughout the entire facility.Aura’s five-year comparison used the 45-AP end of the traditional deployment range, with broad Ethernet and fiber distribution. That model projected a conventional design at $264,712 over five years. In comparison, the Aura design used just 4 APs and 4 Apogee antennas - only 8 total deployment units - with fiber concentrated along the north wall, reducing the projected five-year cost to $43,942. That represents an estimated savings of $220,770 and an 83% reduction in total deployment cost.The value of the project extends beyond the reduced AP count. With floor-to-ceiling, wall-to-wall coverage across the warehouse, Legendz Way can evaluate splitting pick/pack workflows across both sides of the building, using north-side truck bays more effectively, and configuring operations around business need rather than wireless limitations.“This is exactly why Aura exists. The value of warehouse Wi‑Fi is not measured only in signal strength or AP count. It is measured in what the business can do once the whole facility becomes usable. At Legendz Way, Apogee helped turn coverage into operational flexibility.” Elaine Healy, CEO and Co-Founder, Aura Wireless.For system integrators and warehouse leaders, the Legendz Way deployment demonstrates a different way to think about industrial Wi‑Fi design. In large spaces, every additional access point can create additional cabling, switching, lift access, configuration, maintenance, and support requirements. Aura’s Apogee solution gives teams another path: a smaller infrastructure footprint designed to make more of the building usable.“Warehouse leaders do not invest in Wi‑Fi because they want more radios in the ceiling,” said Healy. “They invest because work needs to move. When wireless coverage reaches the full space, the building becomes more flexible, and the operation has more room to adapt.”The deployment at Legendz Way shows how Aura Wireless helps customers move from partial coverage and layout constraints to a practical full-warehouse design that supports more flexible operations at a lower projected five-year cost.About Aura WirelessAura Wireless develops wireless infrastructure solutions that help enterprises and system integrators improve Wi‑Fi coverage in large, complex, and hard-to-serve environments. Its Apogee antenna solution is designed to extend and shape wireless coverage from fewer infrastructure touchpoints, helping organizations reduce deployment complexity while improving usable coverage across spaces where work happens.For more information, visit aurawireless.com.About Legendz Way DistributionLegendz Way Distribution operates a 750,000-square-foot warehouse facility supporting scanning, pick/pack workflows, truck-bay operations, and distribution activity. The company uses wireless connectivity to support day-to-day warehouse operations and enable more flexible use of its facility.

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